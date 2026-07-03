Japan and India have deepened their strategic and economic cooperation during Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's visit, signing over 129 MoUs. The focus is on key sectors like semiconductors and ensuring a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Japan and India have agreed to deepen cooperation in strategic, economic and energy security, with over 129 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's official visit to India, Toshihiro Kitamura, Press Secretary and Official Spokesperson accompanying the Japanese Prime Minister, said on Wednesday.

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Strategic Partnership and Indo-Pacific Vision

Speaking to ANI, Kitamura described Takaichi's visit as her first to India since assuming office and underscored the importance of bilateral ties. "This is the first meeting for PM Takaichi in India since she took office. Japan and India share common fundamental values and strategic interests. India is a key partner for Japan in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. The strength of cooperation with India is essential for regional peace and security," he told ANI.

Kitamura said both Prime Ministers focused on three key pillars of cooperation - strategic cooperation, economic and energy security, and investment and innovation. "In light of the current international situation, both India and Japan need to strengthen strategic cooperation. We have decided to broaden and strengthen cooperation in various fields, including maritime security," he said.

Key Areas for Collaboration

He added that both countries had identified five priority sectors for enhanced collaboration - semiconductors, information and communication technology (ICT), critical minerals, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.

Economic Forum and Investment Outcomes

Highlighting the economic outcomes of the visit, Kitamura said the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum witnessed the signing of more than 129 MoUs. "We held today the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum and, taking this opportunity, more than 129 MoUs have been signed between Japan and India. At the time of Mr Modi's visit to Japan last August, both governments had set a target to invest a total of 10 trillion Japanese Yen. We are going to promote this investment project for the next decade," he said.

Addressing Regional Security Threats

Referring to regional developments, Kitamura said the situation in Iran and the potential disruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz posed serious risks to both countries. "The disruption of the supply of energy and resources passing through the Strait of Hormuz poses an extremely serious threat to the economic security of both countries and others in the region. Like-minded countries such as India and Japan must work together on such important issues," he said.

He also highlighted Japan's newly launched regional cooperation framework, "POWERR Asia", saying External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had extended support to the initiative during discussions held in April. "We would like to work together through 'POWERR Asia' to make this region more resilient in terms of economic security and energy security," Kitamura said.

Shared Vision for a Rules-Based Order

On cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, Kitamura said Japan's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision and India's MAHASAGAR initiative shared the objective of preserving a rules-based regional order. "Japan and India share great responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in this region. The common objective of FOIP and MAHASAGAR is to promote and ensure the international order in this region. We are looking forward to working with the Indian government to establish and ensure a free and open international order in the Indo-Pacific," he said.