PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, choosing to stick with the term despite a US terminology shift, and agreed to deepen cooperation under the Quad framework.

In a powerful demonstration of strategic solidarity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi strongly reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The declaration, made during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit on Thursday, comes amid growing regional questions surrounding the United States' decision to drop the word "Indo" from the name of its Pacific Command. Rather than mirroring Washington's shifting terminology, New Delhi and Tokyo doubled down on their shared geopolitical nomenclature, agreeing to deepen cooperation under the Quad and align Japan's updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP) vision with India's maritime initiative, MAHASAGAR.

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Honoring Abe's 'Indo-Pacific' Vision

During a special media briefing following the summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the leaders held a detailed discussion regarding the Indo-Pacific. When asked if the US name change had entered the discourse, Misri revealed that the two leaders chose to anchor their conversation in the foundational philosophy of the region's late architect: former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "Prime Minister Takaichi recalled Abe-san's visit here in 2007 and the very famous speech that he gave in India's Parliament, 'Confluence of the Two Oceans,' where he essentially drew a picture of the concept of the Indo-Pacific," Misri said.

Strategic Convergence: FOIP and MAHASAGAR

The summit highlighted a significant convergence in how both nations plan to navigate rising geopolitical tensions. Prime Minister Takaichi introduced Japan's "Updated FOIP" framework, which shifts focus toward bolstering the autonomy and resilience of Indo-Pacific nations. The updated framework aims to empower regional partners, including Quad members, to act with greater independence while building economic and security resilience against external pressures. Takaichi noted that this evolved framework directly links with India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, expanding the horizon for bilateral naval and economic cooperation. Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Japan's updated outlook, noting its close alignment with both MAHASAGAR and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI).

Fast-Tracking Quad Cooperation

Looking ahead, the two leaders mapped out concrete steps to translate their shared vision into practical action. Progress under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will be fast-tracked, particularly through the newly established Indo-Pacific Logistics Network. Misri announced that Japan is set to host the network's next tabletop military exercise, reflecting a total consensus between Modi and Takaichi to systematically scale up Quad-led defence and logistics coordination.

A Joint Commitment to a Rules-Based Order

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the summit, the two leaders emphasised that as "leading democracies and major economies of the world," India and Japan bear a collective responsibility to uphold a global order rooted firmly in the rule of law. By strengthening their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, both nations have sent a clear message: whatever bureaucratic shifts occur across the Atlantic, the "Indo-Pacific" remains the definitive arena for their shared destiny.