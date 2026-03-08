The UAE Ministry of Defense released dramatic footage showing AH-64E Apache helicopters shooting down Iranian one-way attack drones over the Persian Gulf, underscoring the UAE Armed Forces’ readiness to defend its sovereignty.

The video captures AH-64E Apache attack helicopters engaging and shooting down incoming unmanned aerial vehicles using their powerful M230 chain guns. According to the ministry, the drones were Iranian one-way attack UAVs attempting to target the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement accompanying the footage, the ministry stressed the country’s readiness to respond to threats.

“Footage showing the UAE’s air defences intercepting and destroying Iranian UAVs that attempted to target the country. There is no compromise when it comes to the nation’s security and sovereignty. The UAE Armed Forces stand ready to deter any threat,” wrote the UAE Ministry of Defense.

Missile and Drone Attacks Target Gulf States

The UAE also reported that its air defence systems detected 17 ballistic missiles on Sunday, successfully intercepting 16 of them, while one fell into the sea.

The attacks come as Iran broadens its retaliatory campaign across the region. Several Gulf countries reported fresh drone and missile threats.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said its forces intercepted 15 drones, including one aimed at the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh.

In Kuwait, two border guards were killed after drones targeted fuel tanks near the country’s international airport. Bahrain also reported injuries after falling missile debris damaged infrastructure, including a water desalination plant.

Explosions Reported Across Iran

Meanwhile, explosions were heard across multiple regions in Iran, including the capital Tehran and central provinces such as Isfahan and Yazd.

AFP journalists reported several blasts in Tehran, though it was not immediately clear what had been targeted. Thick smoke continued to hang over parts of the skyline after overnight strikes on oil depots in and around the capital.

Iranian state media later confirmed explosions on the outskirts of Yazd city but did not provide further details on the damage.

Iran Warns Against Foreign Interference

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back against international pressure, saying the Iranian people would decide their country’s leadership.

“We will allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs,” Araghchi told NBC.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump, saying the American leader should apologise to the Iranian people and the wider region for what he called “killings and destruction”.

Araghchi warned that although Iranian missiles cannot reach US territory, American military bases across the Middle East remain within range.

Israel, Expands Military Operations

Israel said it had struck what it described as the “space force headquarters” of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Tehran.

At the same time, the Israeli military reported that two Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting in southern Lebanon — the first Israeli troop fatalities since clashes with Hezbollah intensified.

Israeli warplanes also carried out airstrikes on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes across the country over the past week have killed 394 people, including 83 children and 42 women, and also claimed the lives of nine rescue workers.

Rising Tensions Across the Region

The growing conflict has also disrupted maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, where a UAE-flagged tugboat sank following a blast. Three Indonesian crew members remain missing while search operations continue.

Amid the escalation, Iran’s Assembly of Experts reportedly met privately and selected the country’s next supreme leader, although details have not been made public.

Israel has vowed to target “any successor and anyone seeking to appoint one,” further raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.

As missile exchanges, drone strikes, and retaliatory attacks continue, Gulf states remain on high alert — with the UAE reiterating that its forces are prepared to defend the nation against any threat.

(With inputs from AFP)