BERC revised Jet A-1 aviation fuel prices for March 2026 in Bangladesh due to global factors. The new rate for domestic flights is BDT 112.41/litre, and for international flights, it is USD 0.7384/litre, effective immediately.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Sunday announced a revision in the price of Jet A-1 aviation fuel for March 2026, following a detailed review of international price trends, foreign exchange rates, and local fuel cost factors, as escalated conflict in West Asia has choked the global energy sector for the past few days. The Commission has adjusted the aviation fuel pricing structure for both domestic and international sectors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Prices for Domestic and International Flights

In a notice issued today, BERC stated that the decision was taken considering the average published Platts Rate of Jet A-1 for the period from February 5 to March 4, 2026; the US dollar exchange rate in LC settlements of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC); and recent changes in diesel prices, which affect coastal tanker and tank lorry transportation costs. For domestic flights, the price of Jet A-1, including duties and VAT, has been fixed at BDT 112.41 per litre, while for international flights operated by both domestic and foreign carriers, the price of Jet A-1, excluding duties and VAT, has been fixed at USD 0.7384 per litre. The new prices will come into effect from 12:00 am today.

Pricing Methodology and Legal Basis

BERC stated that the authority to revise consumer-level aviation fuel prices stems from Sections 34(4) and 34(6) of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act, 2003. Following proposals from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and Padma Oil Company Limited (POCL), BERC conducted a public hearing and issued an order on May 13, 2025, establishing the methodology for setting Jet A-1 prices for domestic and international flights. Since then, the Commission has been updating Jet A-1 prices on a monthly basis. A pricing committee, formed on May 25, 2025, evaluates the average Platts Rate for the previous period, LC settlement exchange rates for BPC's Jet A-1 imports, and diesel price changes affecting transport logistics to formulate monthly recommendations. For March 2026, the committee submitted its report to BERC on March 8, 2026, and after a detailed hearing, the Commission approved the adjusted prices for immediate implementation.