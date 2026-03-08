Australia's High Commissioner Philip Green wore Raisina Dialogue buttons given by ORF President Samir Saran to show his support. EAM S Jaishankar also celebrated the successful conclusion of the premier geopolitics conference in New Delhi.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green on Sunday wore buttons from the Raisina Dialogue. Green was seen posing with President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran. In a post on X, he said, "On brand! It was a great Raisina Dialogue, orchestrated by the inimitable energy of Samir Saran. I wore the Raisina buttons he gave me, as a mark of my support." On brand! It was a great @raisinadialogue, orchestrated by the inimitable energy of @SamirSaran. I wore the Raisina buttons he gave me, as a mark of my support. #RaisinaDialogue2026 #Raisina2026 @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/3gt1YhIcuM — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) March 8, 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also lauded the successful completion of Raisina Dialogue. In a post on X, he said, "A successful Raisina Dialogue 2026 concludes. In a turbulent world, India continues to foster conversations, promote optimism and be a voice of reason." A successful #RaisinaDialogue2026 concludes. In a turbulent world, India continues to foster conversations, promote optimism and be a voice of reason. Here is a glimpse. pic.twitter.com/2ONQD6booM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 8, 2026

About the Raisina Dialogue

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016. Organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, this three-day event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues, ORF website states.

Theme for 2026: Samskara

Each edition of the Dialogue features vibrant debates and collaboration on topics ranging from shifting geopolitical alliances, climate change, technology, economic security, and evolving global governance systems. This year's Raisina Dialogue returns with the theme that captures the moment we find ourselves in: Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement. Samskara is the inheritance of identity that enables civilisations to assert who they are, accommodate the difference and advance through refinement, as per ORF.

Samskara, in its deepest essence, is a civilisational tool, a statement of continuity. It is the inheritance of meaning that allows societies to assert their truth, accommodate their contradictions, and advance through refinement. Today, nations are asserting sovereignty over borders and bandwidth alike -- claiming their right to shape their economic futures, digital destinies, and industrial ambitions. This era of assertion marks a shift toward greater autonomy, but alongside it comes a quiet current of accommodation. Across continents, new coalitions are emerging -- agile, interest-driven, and plurilateral -- replacing a multilateralism where consensus has stalled, ORF states.

Key Global Conversations

New norms are being shaped, grounded in shared interests rather than universal agreement. Meanwhile, technology and governance are advancing their reach, bringing services, infrastructure and opportunity to long-underserved regions and communities. Four conversations define the world in 2025. Between America and the world, seeking to repair and re-establish dominance; between China and the world, in order to end or instrumentalise an economic asymmetry; and between the US and China, in a search for a new symmetry. But the fourth, between the other powers of the world, great and small, is perhaps the most consequential. It is a conversation about renewal over retreat, one that seeks to restore balance to the world - a conversation about structure, not merely about power, as per ORF. (ANI)