A shopkeeper in Mexico was hailed online after CCTV footage showed him sprinting to rescue a young girl from a speeding car, preventing a major accident in seconds.

A dramatic rescue in Mexico has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a shopkeeper saving a child from being hit by a speeding car.

The video shows a little girl suddenly running toward a busy road as vehicles approached at high speed. Her parents were nearby, watching in shock as the situation unfolded.

Shopkeeper Acts In Seconds

The shopkeeper, working at his roadside store, noticed the girl heading toward traffic. Without hesitation, he sprinted after her. A woman also tried to stop the child but slipped and fell.

As cars approached, one driver braked sharply. At that exact moment, the shopkeeper reached the girl, pulling her back from the road. Both fell to the ground during the rescue, but he quickly stood up and handed the child safely to the woman.

Calm Return After Rescue

After ensuring the girl was safe, the man quietly returned to his shop, as though nothing had happened. His quick reflexes and courage prevented what could have been a tragic accident.

The CCTV footage has since gone viral, with viewers praising his bravery and presence of mind. Many called him a “superman” for his actions, saying his decision in just a few seconds saved a life.

The video continues to circulate widely, with social media users hailing the shopkeeper as a real-life hero.