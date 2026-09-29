An Indian woman in Dubai sparked online discussions after sharing a video of her tiny rented room, which costs Rs 45,000 monthly. Taking half her salary, the compact space was described as a tiny box.

An Indian-origin woman living in Dubai has offered a glimpse into the city’s expensive rental market after sharing a video of the tiny room she rents for around Rs 45,000 a month. Her candid account of paying a hefty amount for a compact living space has sparked conversations online about Dubai’s housing costs and the difference between rental prices in India and the UAE.

The woman, identified as Sakshi, shared a mini tour of her accommodation on Instagram. Describing the space, she called it a "tiny little box." She explained that she had lived in the room for about a year and was now moving to another room of roughly the same size.

Watch the viral video here:

Interestingly, the move does not mean she is getting a bigger room. Sakshi said the main change would be the surroundings, including a different environment, atmosphere and new neighbours. The size of the room, however, would remain almost unchanged.

What particularly caught attention was her comparison with India. Sakshi pointed out that Rs 45,000 a month could fetch a considerably larger home in several parts of the country. In her video and caption, she said that people in many Indian locations could potentially rent a three-bedroom, three-bathroom (3 BHK) flat for a similar amount.

The Dubai accommodation, meanwhile, consumes almost half of her salary, highlighting the financial pressure that housing expenses can create for people living and working in the city. Her experience has offered social media users a different perspective on what the same amount of money can mean in two different housing markets.

The video also drew encouraging reactions from viewers. One Instagram user wrote, "I pay twice of what you're paying, but trust me, it all starts like this, but don't give up on your dreams." Another commenter humorously recalled, "The room I got for AED 2,000 was less of a room and more like a waiting room for a haunted cemetery."

As Sakshi prepares for another move, her story has given viewers a candid look at the realities of renting in Dubai.