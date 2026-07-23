The US reaffirmed its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, highlighting a shared vision for regional security. Quad partners also reiterated support for ASEAN unity amid regional challenges.

The United States on Thursday reiterated its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific as leaders gathered in Manila for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, underscoring Washington's focus on strengthening its partnership with Southeast Asian nations.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) share a common vision for an Indo-Pacific that advances "safety, security, and prosperity" across the region. https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2080234217104158937

"The United States and @ASEAN share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific - one that advances safety, security, and prosperity across our nations. As leaders meet for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Manila this week, we remain focused on our mutual priorities and on strengthening a partnership that will endure for generations to come," the embassy said.

The embassy in its post also highlighted remarks made by US President Donald Trump during the 13th ASEAN-US Summit in October 2025, reaffirming Washington's long-term commitment to Southeast Asia. "The United States is committed to a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific. My message to the nations of Southeast Asia is that the United States is with you 100 per cent and we intend to be a strong partner and friend for many generations to come," Trump said at that time.

Quad Partners Advocate for Regional Peace

Earlier, India on Wednesday joined its Quad partners in advocating for peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific while reiterating "unwavering support" for "ASEAN unity and centrality" amid growing Chinese military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi convened for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, following their previous interaction in New Delhi in late May.

In a joint statement issued after the deliberations, the Quad reiterated its commitment to reinforcing a free and open Indo-Pacific, highlighting ASEAN's critical role in regional governance. "We are deeply invested in the region's success and in cooperating with ASEAN and its member states," the foreign ministers stated.

The ministers evaluated regional challenges and explored avenues to bolster practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), focusing on maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, along with humanitarian assistance and emergency response.

"We are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region," the joint statement noted.

The 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related ministerial sessions are to run for five days from 20 to 24 July 2026 in Manila, Philippines. (ANI)