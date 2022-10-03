Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mexico braces for flash floods, mudslides as 'dangerous' Hurricane Orlene closes in

    Authorities urged local residents to take extreme precautions as the hurricane approaches and said there are 937 temporary shelters open if needed. Mexico's civil protection agency announced on Twitter the closure of ports in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

    Mexico braces for flash floods, mudslides as 'dangerous' Hurricane Orlene closes in AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sunday said that Hurricane Orlene is barrelling toward southwestern coast of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to dump torrential rains even as it is forecast to weaken in the coming days

    In a latest public advisory, the Miami-based NHC said that Orlene, which is packing maximum sustained winds near 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), is projected to pass near or over Mexico's Islas Marias on Sunday night and reach the coast of mainland Mexico on Monday.

    Also read: Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77

    "Weakening is expected during the next day or so, however, Orlene is forecast to be a strong hurricane when it passes near or over Islas Marias, and remain a hurricane when it reaches southwestern Mexico," the NHC noted.

    Torrential rains are likely to cause flash flooding, as well as possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain, it added.

    Islas Marias could see 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 cm) of rain, with local amounts of 14 inches, the Mexican states of Nayarit and Sinaloa 3 to 6 inches, with isolated areas of as much as 10 inches, and Jalisco and Colima some 1 to 3 inches.

    Also read: Bullet pierces through plane mid-air, hits traveller in Myanmar

    The storm was currently located 80 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

    Authorities urged local residents to take extreme precautions as the hurricane approaches and said there are 937 temporary shelters open if needed.

    Mexico's civil protection agency announced on Twitter the closure of ports in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77 AJR

    Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77

    Sadly our world doesn't live up to Mahatma Gandhi's values: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - adt

    Sadly, our world doesn't live up to Mahatma Gandhi's values: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

    Bullet pierces through plane mid-air, hits traveller in Myanmar - adt

    Bullet pierces through plane mid-air, hits traveller in Myanmar

    On Gandhi's birth anniversary, UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence AJR

    On Gandhi's birth anniversary, UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details AJR

    At least 174 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush teaser Disappointed fans troll makers for VFX compare it to cartoon network drb

    Adipurush teaser: Disappointed fans troll makers for VFX; compare it to cartoon network

    Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report AJR

    Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report

    Honey Singh posts Alfaaz health update, says Punjabi singer in ICU and critical

    Honey Singh posts Alfaaz health update, says Punjabi singer in ICU and critical

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3 AJR

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats AJR

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon