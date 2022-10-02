Bullet pierces through plane mid-air, hits traveller in Myanmar

A plane passenger was injured when a bullet fired from the ground struck him in mid-flight. The man was on a Myanmar National Airlines flight that was about to land in Loikaw, Myanmar when he was hit on Friday morning.

A passenger suffered facial injuries when a bullet pierced the cabin of a Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight as it prepared to land in Loikaw, the capital of eastern Kayah state. As per media reports, the flight carried 63 passengers and the bullet was fired from the ground and struck the passenger in mid-air.

Myanmar government spokesperson major-general Zaw Min Tun said on Saturday that the passenger was being treated in a hospital and that the plane attack was "a military crime, a criminal act," according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar news outlet.

The Junta government has promised "serious action" against rebel forces, adding that the bullet damaged the plane's fuselage.

According to the Sun, the plane flew at 3,500 feet and about four miles north of the airport. Following the incident, the Loikaw office of Myanmar National Airlines announced that all flights to the city had been cancelled indefinitely.

According to The Mirror, the Myanmar government has accused rebel forces in Kayah of firing on the plane. However, rebel groups denied the charge.

Since the army seized power last year, overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, Kayah has seen a significant conflict between the Junta and local resistance groups.

Also Read: Myanmar court sentence Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years jail for violating official secret act

Also Read: Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister

Also Read: Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four more years