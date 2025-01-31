Mexican President writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change following Trump’s executive order

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum protests Google's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, arguing it violates international law, while Google follows US government updates in its map changes.

Mexican President writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change as Google follows Trumps executive order dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 7:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 7:34 AM IST

Mexico City: Following Google's decision to comply with US President Donald Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has sent a letter to the tech giant arguing the US cannot change the name, CNN reported.

Also Read: "Devastating": US citizens express grief over plane collision in Washington that claimed at least 67 lives


Showing the letter to reporters Sheinbaum argued that according to the United Nations Convention on the law of the sea, US sovereign territory only extends up to 12 nautical miles.

 "In the case of Mexico, where are we completely sovereign? In the area is established as 12 nautical miles from the coastline, and this applies to all countries worldwide. If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles. It cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico. This is what we explained in detail to Google," Sheinbaum said.

 This comes after Google announced that Google Maps users in the US would see the Gulf of Mexico renamed as the Gulf of America.

 According to CNN, Google said its move was in line with its "practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

 Users in Mexico continue to see the "Gulf of Mexico in Google Maps while the rest of the world will see both names.

 Trump has in an executive order directed that the body of water be renamed the Gulf of America "in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our nation's economy and its people." The order calls for all federal government maps and documents to reflect the change.

 Trump has also ordered to change the name of US' highest mountain, Denali, back to Mount Mckinley. Google said it would also update the name of its maps when the Geographic Names Information System, a government database of names and location data, is updated, CNN reported. 

Also Read: Washington DC plane crash: US President Trump expresses grief over collision, vows to improve aviation safety

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

"Devastating": US citizens express grief over plane collision in Washington that claimed at least 67 lives dmn

"Devastating": US citizens express grief over plane collision in Washington that claimed at least 67 lives

Washington DC plane crash: US President Trump expresses grief over collision, vows to improve aviation safety snt

Washington DC plane crash: US President Trump expresses grief over collision, vows to improve aviation safety

Washington DC crash: Nearly 30 bodies recovered after passenger jet hits US military helicopter vkp

Washington DC crash: All feared dead in American Airlines jet and Army chopper collision, 28 bodies recovered

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims anr

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Recent Stories

Centre likely to list 19 legislations including Waqf Bill for Parliament's budget session anr

Centre likely to list 19 legislations including Waqf Bill for Parliament's budget session

Preity Zinta turns 50: Check life, career of of THIS Bollywood actress ATG

Preity Zinta turns 50: Check life, career of of THIS Bollywood actress

Budget session 2025-26 to commence today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today dmn

Budget session 2025-26 to commence today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey

KGMU Lucknow introduces gold medal in Tripura CM Manik Saha's name for excellence in dental sciences anr

KGMU Lucknow introduces gold medal in Tripura CM Manik Saha's name for excellence in dental sciences

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rainfall predicted for THESE two places before Saraswati Puja? Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rainfall predicted for THESE two places before Saraswati Puja? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon