The Mercosur-EU trade agreement, starting May 1, forms the world's largest free trade zone. The deal will phase out 95% of tariffs, boosting Mercosur exports and foreign investment, with Brazil anticipating significant job creation and growth.

The long-anticipated Mercosur-European Union trade agreement is set to come into effect on May 1, signalling a transformative shift in global trade dynamics and Brazil's economic strategy. The deal establishes the largest bilateral free trade zone in the world, encompassing a combined market of 720 million people and a GDP of approximately $22 trillion, as reported by Brasil 247.

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According to Brasil 247, speaking to A Voz do Brasil, Minister Marcio Elias Rosa emphasised the historic scale of the agreement, noting that it connects Mercosur nations Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and soon Bolivia with all EU member states. The minister described the pact as a milestone that could redefine Brazil's vital role in international commerce.

Key Features of the Agreement

A key feature of the agreement is the gradual elimination of import tariffs on about 95% of goods traded between the two blocs. This phased approach aims to ensure economic stability while enhancing trade competitiveness. Mercosur exports, particularly commodities like meat, soy, and oil, are expected to benefit from faster tariff reductions compared to European industrial goods.

Boosting Investment and Economic Ties

Beyond trade, the agreement is also expected to boost foreign investment and deepen economic ties between the two regions. Analysts suggest that the deal could make Mercosur more attractive to many global partners, strengthening its position as a major and growing player in international markets, as highlighted by Brasil 247.

Anticipated Domestic Impact

The Brazilian government also anticipates positive domestic impacts, especially in employment. With over 100 million people currently employed, officials believe that increased trade and industrial policies will further drive job creation and income growth.

The agreement represents not just an economic shift but a strategic realignment, positioning Brazil and its regional partners within one of the most influential trade networks in the world, as reported by Brasil 247.(ANI)