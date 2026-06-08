Iranian state media claims it has a "US-drafted" resolution for a 2026 IAEA meeting that harshly criticises its nuclear programme. The text reportedly threatens a UN Security Council referral but ignores alleged US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Iranian state media Press TV has claimed it obtained a copy of a new "US-drafted" resolution prepared for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in June 2026, alleging the text sharply criticises Iran's nuclear programme while making no reference to the US-Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and nuclear-related facilities over the past year.

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According to Press TV, the draft resolution "harshly criticises Iran's nuclear program, repeats claims of non-compliance, and demands greater access while threatening further escalation, including possible UN Security Council referral."

Resolution's Key Accusations

The document accuses Iran of failing to comply with its safeguards obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) framework and calls for greater cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdogs. The report further claimed that the resolution could pave the way for additional measures, including a possible referral of the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

The draft resolution, as cited by Press TV, expresses concern over what it describes as Iran's continued failure to provide the agency with requested information and access related to undeclared nuclear material and activities. It also notes that the IAEA has been unable to verify certain previously declared nuclear material, including highly enriched uranium, for an extended period.

The document reportedly recalls a June 2025 Board of Governors resolution that found Iran in non-compliance with its safeguards obligations and urges Tehran to provide the agency with comprehensive information on its nuclear material inventory and grant inspectors the access required for verification activities. "Recalling the resolution adopted by the Board on 12 June 2025 contained in GOV/2025/38, which found that Iran's many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran, as detailed in GOV/2025/25 constitutes noncompliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement with the Agency in the context of Article XII.C of the Agency's Statute," the document obtained by Press TV read. "Deeply regrets Iran's continued failure to remedy its non-compliance over the past 12 months, including its failure to provide the IAEA with requested information and access needed to verify previously declared nuclear material that the Agency has been unable to verify for one year," it added.

Press TV Alleges Double Standard

Press TV alleged that the draft resolution does not mention what it described as two series of US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory and nuclear-related sites during the past year. The outlet argued that the omission reflected a double standard and accused the agency's member states of backing the resolution of ignoring actions taken against Iran while increasing pressure on Tehran over its nuclear activities.

Potential Escalation and Iran's Position

According to the draft cited by the Iranian broadcaster, the Board of Governors would reaffirm support for the IAEA Director General and Secretariat, call on Iran to fulfil its legal obligations under its safeguards agreement, and state that further action, including possible consideration by the UN Security Council, remains an option if concerns are not addressed.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful and conducted within its rights under the NPT. Tehran has repeatedly rejected allegations that it is pursuing nuclear weapons and has criticised what it describes as politically motivated pressure from Western countries.

The IAEA Board of Governors is taking place from June 8 to June 12 in Vienna. (ANI)