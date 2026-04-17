Two pilots are under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after they were heard making animal noises, such as meowing and barking, on an air traffic control frequency near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. An air traffic controller intervened to demand professionalism but was met with more meows.

An air traffic controller intervened and demanded professionalism after two pilots were heard making animal noises via radio contact close to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, including meowing and barking. The pilots can be heard imitating animal sounds while conversing over the radio in audio from the discussion, which has now gone viral online.

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According to ATC.com, the exchange occurred on an air traffic control frequency at the airport outside of Washington, DC, and an air traffic controller swiftly stepped in. In the tape that TMZ initially obtained, the controller can be heard stating, "You guys, you need to be professional."

Meow meow meow meow," one of the pilots replied. “Ruff! Ro-ro-ro-ro-ro!" the other responded.

As the noises continued, the controller delivered a pointed remark: “This is why you still fly an RJ," referring to regional jets, which are often seen within aviation circles as a stepping stone to larger commercial aircraft.

The New York Times said that the comment was greeted with additional meows.

The pilots were heard making animal noises on an aviation frequency, and the Federal Aviation Administration has stated that it will look into the event. The FAA stated that every communication must be directly relevant to the safe operation of the aircraft, as regulations forbid pilots from having non-essential conversations below 10,000 feet, according to The New York Times.

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Such behaviour is not entirely without precedent. A Chinese military radio message during a conversation with a US Navy aircraft over the South China Sea seems to feature a voice saying "meow" after delivering a warning in an unearthed 2021 footage.

The incident happened close to China's military bases in the contested Spratly Islands. A Chinese official is heard urging the US plane to "leave immediately and keep out to avoid any misunderstanding" in the discussion. The US pilot replies that it was operating legally in international airspace.

Moments later, a voice over the frequency unexpectedly adds, “meow", drawing attention online for the break from standard radio protocol during an otherwise tense encounter.