Italian PM Giorgia Meloni warned her staff that 2026 will be "much worse" than 2025, citing economic woes and high public debt. Meanwhile, Deputy PM Antonio Tajani announced a potential 2026 visit by Indian PM Narendra Modi to Italy.

Meloni's Stern Warning for 2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has warned her staff that 2026 will be "much worse" than 2025, citing economic challenges and global uncertainties. Her statement comes as Italy faces high public debt, projected to rise to 137.4% of GDP in 2026, and ongoing debates over arms sales to Ukraine. Meloni expressed her gratitude to her staff at Palazzo Chigi, acknowledged their hard work throughout the year, and advised them to rest during the holidays.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We fight all year round. The year we've had has been tough for all of us. But don't worry, the next one will be much worse. So I advise you to rest properly during these holidays and we will see each other again in the next few days to continue to give feedback to this extraordinary nation that can still amaze the world," she said.

Meloni's statement reflects the challenges Italy faces, including economic growth, public debt, and labour market issues. The government's 2026 budget aims to lower the fiscal deficit to 2.8% of GDP, while addressing tax hikes and social contributions. Italy's economy is expected to grow modestly, with GDP projections ranging from 0.4% to 0.8% in 2026, driven by domestic demand and NRRP investments.

PM Modi's Potential 2026 Visit to Italy

Earlier, on December 11, Antonio Tajani, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, hinted at a 2026 visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy. Tajani, while speaking to ANI, said that during his recent talks with PM Modi, he extended an invitation on behalf of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"I invited in the name of my Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. I invited the Prime Minister for a trip to Italy. The answer has been yes. In 2026, he will be in my country in Italy," Tajani said.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

He further described his meeting with PM Modi as positive and highlighted discussions on strengthening India-Italy relations, including the IMEC infrastructure and trade corridor. "The meeting with the Prime Minister has been very positive. Regarding the strong relations between India and Italy, we discussed this on IMEC. We have also spoken about cooperation at the industrial level. Also, of peace, of course. India is critical to pressuring Russia to reach an agreement on Ukraine. This is important and it is also important to strengthen the cooperation for the next years for industry but also for culture. IMEC is also very important: this infrastructure and trade corridor between India and Italy, from India through Israel, the Gulf countries, to Egypt, and then through the Mediterranean Sea to Trieste. This is very important, the cooperation," he said. (ANI)