China refutes claims linking Trump's visit to the Strait of Hormuz, stating talks continue. This comes as China announces aid to US adversaries in the Middle East, and Trump suggests postponing his Beijing trip due to the 'war'.

China Clarifies Stance on Trump's Visit

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, China said on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump's impending visit to the country has nothing to do with the Strait of Hormuz closure. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Office said that both sides remain in talks regarding the dates of the visit.

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In a post on X, the office said, "We take note of the U.S. clarification about certain media reports. The U.S. side has made clear that those reports are completely "false" and that President Trump's visit to China is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides remain in communication on President Trump's visit to China, including the dates." We take note of the U.S. clarification about certain media reports. The U.S. side has made clear that those reports are completely “false” and that President Trump’s visit to China is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides remain in communication on… pic.twitter.com/4hmRUUUsCg — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) March 17, 2026

Humanitarian Aid Amid Regional Tensions

To add to the tensions, Mao Ning, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, announced that the nation would provide aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq- all staunch adversaries of the US.

In a post on X, she said, "China has decided to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq. China will continue to exert its utmost efforts to promote peace and cease fighting, and to advance the restoration of peace and stability in the region at an early date, so as to avoid further humanitarian crises." قررت الصين تقديم مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة إلى إيران والأردن ولبنان والعراق. ستواصل الصين بذل جهودها على قدر استطاعتها من أجل إحلال السلام ووقف القتال، ودفع استعادة السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة في يوم مبكر، تجنبا من مزيد من الأزمات الإنسانية. pic.twitter.com/gxu9DfjEnd — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) March 17, 2026

Trump's Contradictory Statements on Postponement

Trump on Monday said that he had requested that his visit to Beijing at the end of the month be postponed because of the war. Just a day earlier, he threatened to delay the meeting if China did not contribute warships to end Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is squeezing oil markets, as per The New York Times.

"I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here," Trump said of meeting China's President, Xi Jinping. Ironically, as it seems, Trump added, "I'm looking forward to being with him. We have a very good relationship," as quoted by The New York Times. (ANI)