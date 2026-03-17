Sambhali Trust's Tasha Mauricette Stoppler delivered a statement at the UNHRC, condemning terrorism's human cost. Citing the Pahalgam attack, she called for global solidarity, accountability for perpetrators, and action against terror.

Tasha Mauricette Stoppler, representing Sambhali Trust, delivered a powerful statement during General Debate 4 at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In her address, Stoppler underscored the devastating human cost of terrorism, stressing that its consequences extend far beyond the immediate loss of life. She noted that terror attacks "destroy families, livelihoods, and the very fabric of peaceful coexistence," highlighting their deep and lasting psychological and social impact.

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Condemnation of Terrorism and Its Impact

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, she said the incident left families grieving, children traumatised, and entire communities living in fear and uncertainty. She emphasized that such acts constitute a direct violation of fundamental human rights--particularly the rights to life, security, and dignity--and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Speaking on behalf of Sambhali Trust, Stoppler strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. She reiterated that the organisation's work is grounded in the principles of compassion, inclusion, and dignity.

Highlighting Grassroots Initiatives

She also highlighted Sambhali Trust's grassroots initiatives in Jaisalmer, India, where it supports asylum-seeking women and children through education, psychosocial care, livelihood opportunities, and community-based programs aimed at fostering resilience and self-reliance.

Urgent Call for International Solidarity and Peacebuilding

Calling for coordinated global efforts, Stoppler emphasized the urgent need for stronger international solidarity with victims, accountability for perpetrators, and sustained action against terror networks. She urged nations to work collectively to reject violence, counter radicalisation, support displaced communities, and invest in long-term peacebuilding initiatives.

Concluding her statement, Stoppler called for a world in which "humanity, justice, and hope prevail over fear," reinforcing the shared global responsibility to protect and promote human rights.

About Sambhali Trust

Sambhali Trust is a grassroots organisation dedicated to empowering marginalized women and children through education, skill development, and social support programmes, particularly in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (ANI)