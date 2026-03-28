MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George met Malta's Deputy PM Ian Borg to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, including in defence and security. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues to broaden the scope of engagement.

India and Malta Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg, on Saturday to discuss ways of further enhancing cooperation between India and Malta. The discussions also covered expanding the scope of bilateral engagement between the two countries.

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In a post on X, Ambassador Sibi George shared, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, Dr. Ian Borg. They discussed ways to strengthen the ongoing cooperation between India and Malta while also broadening the scope of bilateral engagement. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of interest."

Focus on Defence and Security

The meeting also included a conversation with Brigadier Clinton J. O'Neill, Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, where both sides focused on increasing defence and security cooperation between India and Malta.

Historical Context of Bilateral Ties

The relationship between India and Malta has been marked by a history of friendly and cordial ties. India was among the first countries to recognise Malta's independence in 1964, and both countries established diplomatic relations in 1965.

India's High Commission was reopened in Malta in January 2017, with the Indian High Commissioner taking charge in 2018. Malta opened its High Commission in New Delhi in 2007 and maintains Honorary Consuls in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The bilateral relations have been strengthened through a series of high-level visits from both sides. Notable visits include President R Venkataraman's trip to Malta in 1990, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's visit in 2015, and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit in 2018.

During the Vice President's visit, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in areas such as maritime cooperation, tourism cooperation, and mutual cooperation between India's Foreign Service Institute and the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies in Malta.

India-Serbia Foreign Office Consultations

Earlier, India and Serbia held the 9th Round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Belgrade, Serbia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. The FOC was chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, from the Indian side and Damjan Jovic, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the Serbian side.

Secretary (West) also called on Marko Djuric, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia. They discussed ways to intensify the existing cooperation between India and Serbia and also expand the scope of bilateral cooperation. (ANI)