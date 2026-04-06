MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George met Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He also visited Baku for the 6th India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations, meeting officials to discuss bilateral ties, trade, technology, and counter-terrorism.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas on Monday. In a post on X, the official handle of the Lok Niwas said, "Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, called on Hon'ble Lt Gov Delhi Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas today."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, called on Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi, Sardar @SandhuTaranjitS at Lok Niwas today. pic.twitter.com/E4EoRlLRkt — Lok Niwas Delhi 🇮🇳 (@LokNiwasDelhi) April 6, 2026

MEA Secretary's Engagements in Azerbaijan

Earlier on Friday, the Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs called on Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In a post on X, the MEA said they reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global matters of common interest.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge called on Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov. They reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global matters of common interest."

"The 6th round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations was also held in Baku, co-chaired by the Secretary (West) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov. They comprehensively reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, covering areas of mutual interest. The issues discussed included trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, culture, people-to-people relations and fight against cross-border terrorism."

"Secretary (West) also met with Mr Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan."

The visit also marked the 6th round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Secretary (West) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov. They comprehensively reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, covering areas of mutual interest. The issues discussed included trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, culture, people-to-people relations and the fight against cross-border terrorism.

In addition to the consultations, Secretary (West) held a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan. Both sides emphasised strengthening cooperation in sectors such as energy, tourism, and technology, as well as fostering closer cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The discussions also touched upon strategies to address cross-border terrorism and enhance collaboration in global forums on issues of shared concern.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi, underlining the ongoing commitment to deepening India-Azerbaijan relations.

Sources noted that the Secretary's engagement in Baku reinforces India's focus on expanding ties with Azerbaijan across economic, cultural, and security domains. (ANI)