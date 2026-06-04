The MEA received credentials from Shoko Ishikawa, the new Country Representative of the UN Women in India. Secretary (West) Sibi George accepted the credentials. Ishikawa has over 20 years of experience advancing gender equality with the UN.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday received credentials from the Country Representative of the United Nations Women in India, Shoko Ishikawa, in New Delhi.

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In a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that Secretary (West) Sibi George received credentials from Ishikawa and extended his best wishes for her upcoming tenure in India.

Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received credentials from Ms.Shoko Ishikawa as Country Representative of the United Nations Women in India. Secretary (West) wished her a successful tenure in India. pic.twitter.com/wV7ks0gxgG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 4, 2026

The post said, "Secretary (West) Amb Sibi George received credentials from Shoko Ishikawa as Country Representative of the United Nations Women in India. Secretary (West) wished her a successful tenure in India."

About Shoko Ishikawa

According to the official website of the UN India, Shoko Ishikawa took up the position of UN Women Country Representative in India. She brings more than 20 years of experience advancing gender equality and women's empowerment across the United Nations system.

The website said, "Prior to this appointment, Ishikawa served as Deputy Director of UN Women's Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division in New York, where she guided global policy and programme work, strengthened coherence across UN Women's work to serve women and girls in all their diversity worldwide, and co-led the development of the organisation's Strategic Plan 2026-2029."

It added, "She previously served as UN Women Country Representative in Bangladesh and Vietnam, where she led country programmes spanning women's economic empowerment, ending violence against women, gender-responsive governance, women, peace and security, and humanitarian response. She also served as Acting Regional Director for East and Southeast Asia."

Ishikawa began her UN career with the UN Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM), supporting implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and advancing women's access to justice across Southeast Asia.

According to the official website, "She holds a master's degree in international development from George Washington University and a bachelor's degree in international relations and political science from Keio University". (ANI)