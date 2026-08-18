The 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable is set for Singapore. EAM S Jaishankar, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and Jitin Prasada will attend to review progress and strengthen bilateral collaboration in key areas like digitalization.

The fourth round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is scheduled to be held in Singapore on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

According to the MEA, the Indian Ministers attending the Roundtable are External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada.

Ahead of the ISMR, EAM Jaishankar has arrived in Singapore, with the rest of the delegation to follow. In a post on X, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong extended a welcome to the EAM. "Great to welcome Honble EAM @DrSJaishankar to Singapore for the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable #ISMR! - HC Wong," he wrote.

During their visit, the Ministers will interact with their counterparts and will also call on Singaporean leadership, the MEA stated.

Significance of the Roundtable

Reflecting on the significance of the Roundtable, the MEA stated that the mechanism of ISMR is "an important platform to drive cooperation including in new and emerging areas."

The inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, followed by the second meeting in Singapore and the third meeting in New Delhi.

Pillars of Cooperation and CSP Roadmap

"Deliberations on Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalization, Healthcare and Medicine, Skills Development, and Sustainability, from these meetings drive the Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP Roadmap), which was unveiled during the visit of H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, to India in September 2025," the MEA stated.

Agenda for the 4th ISMR

The MEA further added that the upcoming 4th round of ISMR will enable both sides to review the progress of various ongoing initiatives, and identify avenues to further strengthen India-Singapore collaboration.

"The 4th edition of the India-Singapore Business Roundtable, which serves as a strategic and advisory forum of key business leaders, will also be held alongwith ISMR," it added.

Review of the 3rd ISMR

Last year, during the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), convened in New Delhi, the Ministers reviewed the progress of various bilateral cooperation initiatives under the six pillars of ISMR, including Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability.

According to the MEA, they deliberated on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly under these six pillars, and identified a number of specific initiatives to pursue.

The report of the 3rd India-Singapore Business Roundtable was also presented to the Ministers, underlining the key role of the private sector in this endeavour.

A PM Modi Initiative

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISMR is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India-Singapore cooperation. (ANI)