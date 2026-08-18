The MEA vowed India will take 'whatever action is required' to defeat terror, as Mumbai Police began trial in absentia proceedings against 6 Pakistan-based accused, including Hafiz Saeed, in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case under the new BNSS law.

India Vows to Defeat Terrorism

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that New Delhi will continue to take "whatever action is required" to defeat terrorism as Mumbai Police initiated the process for conducting a trial in absentia against six Pakistan-based accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

In the biweekly media briefing by MEA, official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks while responding to questions on the decision to initiate proceedings against absconding accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Speaking on India's broader approach to counter terrorism and efforts to ensure accountability, Jaiswal said that New Delhi wants the international community to recognise the seriousness of terrorist activities and reiterated India's commitment to combating the menace. "These are very serious things. We take it very seriously. We want the global community to understand the gravity of such actions. India has been hit hard by terrorism. We have, over the last several years, taken a lot of effort to galvanise, to strengthen global action to fight terrorism, including cross-terrorism, and our fight to deal with terrorism will continue further. And whatever action is required to be taken on that account to defeat terrorism, we will continue to take," the MEA Spokesperson said.

26/11 Trial in Absentia Begins

The comments came after Mumbai Police on Monday began the process for an in absentia trial against six Pakistani nationals accused in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and senior operative Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

According to the proceedings, Mumbai Police has written to Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to initiate the process against the absconding accused. The proclamation has been issued against Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha.

The move assumes significance, as it marks the first time that provisions for a trial in absentia under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are being invoked in a terror case of this nature. Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said Section 356 of the BNSS provides for conducting proceedings against absconding offenders in their absence, aimed at preventing prolonged delays in the delivery of justice.

The 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008 were carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, killing more than 160 people and leaving hundreds injured. India has repeatedly sought accountability against those accused of planning and facilitating the attacks who remain in Pakistan.

India Dismantles ISI-backed Terror Network

Jaiswal also hit out at Pakistan's denial of India, linking the Shahzad Bhatti terror network with ISI. Responding to Islamabad's assertion, he said, "The government of India has put forth this position, and that is where it stands."

The remarks came after Indian security agencies, on Monday, in coordinated operations across 14 states ahead of Independence Day, dismantled what authorities described as an ISI-backed, Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti terror network and foiled its alleged plans to carry out subversive attacks.

According to the security agencies, 253 people were detained, while more than 80 FIRs were registered and over 200 operatives were arrested as part of the operations, carried out under India's stated policy of "zero tolerance" towards cross-border terrorism. (ANI)