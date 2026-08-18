Taiwan's MOFA condemned Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's 'Taiwan is a province of China' remark, stating it threatens regional peace, legitimizes Beijing's aggression, and could harm Taiwanese investment confidence in Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's recent remarks describing Taiwan as a Chinese province seeking independence could threaten regional peace and stability and potentially undermine Taiwanese businesses' confidence in investing in Malaysia, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The report said Anwar recently made remarks suggesting that Taiwan is a province seeking to separate from China. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry criticised the comments, arguing that they effectively lend legitimacy to Beijing's position regarding the possible use of force against Taiwan.

In a statement cited by Taipei Times, MOFA reiterated Taiwan's position that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent country and is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China. The ministry said Taiwan's status would not be changed by claims made by other governments or political leaders.

MOFA Questions Anwar's Democratic Stance

MOFA also questioned Anwar's position in light of Malaysia's status as a democracy and his longstanding portrayal as a defender of democracy and human rights. According to the ministry, Anwar should uphold principles including freedom, human rights and the rule of law and respect the will of the people.

Warning of Economic Consequences

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry further warned that political manoeuvring that supports attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo across the Taiwan Strait through threats or force could have consequences extending beyond Taiwan. Such actions, it said, could undermine Taiwan's security and democratic system while also damaging political trust between Taiwan and Malaysia.

The issue could also have economic implications, the ministry warned. According to the Taipei Times, Taiwan and Malaysia maintain close economic ties, with Taiwanese businesses having a significant presence and investment interests in Malaysia. MOFA said that national sovereignty and economic security are closely connected and argued that Anwar's perceived one-sided support for China could undermine the confidence of Taiwanese companies considering investment in Malaysia. The ministry therefore cautioned that political statements endorsing Beijing's position could potentially affect the broader relationship between Taiwan and Malaysia, including economic cooperation.

Taiwan Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Stability

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it would continue to uphold what it described as universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights. It also said Taiwan would work with like-minded countries to counter authoritarianism and safeguard peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Taipei Times report, the remarks and Taiwan's subsequent response highlight the sensitivity surrounding Malaysia's position on cross-Strait relations at a time when Beijing continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. The Taiwanese government has repeatedly rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims and maintains that Taiwan's future should be determined by its people. (ANI)