Due to a prolonged fund shortage, the Children Hospital in Mardan is only partially functional, causing a healthcare crisis. Children share beds and doctors improvise with equipment, as the main building remains incomplete years after approval.

A prolonged shortage of funds has left the Children Hospital in Mardan operating far below its intended capacity, worsening the healthcare crisis for thousands of children across the region, officials stated. Years after its approval, the hospital remains only partially functional, forcing young patients to seek treatment in overcrowded and ill-equipped facilities, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn and officials, several wards are currently running out of the outpatient department as the main building meant to house specialised pediatric services is still incomplete. Financial constraints have stalled progress, despite repeated assurances from successive governments.

Dire Conditions in Existing Wards

The impact has become particularly visible during the winter season, when a surge in respiratory infections has overwhelmed existing facilities. Doctors reported that multiple children often have to share a single bed, while shortages of oxygen equipment have put lives at serious risk.

Medical staff revealed that in emergencies, pediatricians were forced to improvise by using three-way nasal prongs to save critically ill children. They warned that such stopgap measures cannot replace a fully equipped pediatric hospital capable of handling complex cases.

Project Details and Delays

Once operational, the hospital is expected to offer nearly 20 pediatric sub-specialities, serving not only Mardan but also surrounding districts including Charsadda, Malakand, Dir, Bajaur and Nowshera, where specialised child healthcare is largely unavailable.

The project was approved in 2011 as a 200-bed facility and was initially scheduled for completion by 2014, but repeated delays have left it in limbo. Officials said the civil structure, including three floors, HVAC systems, lifts and a large basement parking area, has already been completed. However, the lack of operational funding has prevented the hospital from becoming fully functional.

Operational Hurdles and Political Factors

Currently, the 50-bed children's ward and 45-bed nursery at Mardan Medical Complex remain under immense pressure due to the rising patient load, as highlighted by Dawn.

The hospital, spread over 40 kanals, is expected to serve nearly one million children and would require an annual budget of Rs 420 million along with 1,125 staff members to operate effectively. Officials also pointed out that political neglect played a role in the prolonged delay, as projects associated with previous governments often lose priority, as reported by Dawn.