US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Russia not to intervene in the West Asia conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel. The caution follows a 'strong call' between Presidents Trump and Putin, as the US escalates its military campaign in Iran.

US Cautions Russia Over West Asia Conflict

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday cautioned Russia against intervening in the ongoing conflict in West Asia amid rising tensions involving Iran with the US and Israel. His remarks came during a Pentagon briefing, following questions about a recent telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hegseth described the call as a "strong call" that reaffirmed the possibility of peace in Russia's war with Ukraine and underlined that Russia should not become involved in the Iran conflict. "The [US] president, as I've said before, maintains strong relationships with world leaders, which creates opportunities and options for us in very dynamic ways. The President said it was a good call. I was not on it, but those who were said it was a strong call reaffirming, hopefully, the opportunity for some peace in Russia and Ukraine and also a recognition that, as it pertains to this conflict, they should not be involved," Hegseth said.

Earlier, Russia's Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the March 9 call between the two leaders, describing it as "businesslike, candid and constructive." According to Ushakov, Putin outlined efforts to achieve an early political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict around Iran, while President Trump shared his assessment of US-Israeli operations in the region. Both sides exchanged views on the Ukraine situation, with Trump reaffirming his interest in reaching a ceasefire and long-term settlement there.

Hegseth Addresses Iran's New Leadership, Civilian Casualties

Hegseth also addressed Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, urging him to heed Trump's advice against pursuing nuclear weapons. "He [the new Supreme Leader of Iran] would be wise to heed the words of our president, which are to not pursue nuclear weapons and come out and state as such," he said.

The War Secretary reiterated US concerns over the missile strike on a primary school in Iran, Minab, which killed at least 168 children and emphasised that the strike will be "thoroughly" investigated He further defended the US military's precautions to avoid civilian casualties, contrasting them with Iran's indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

"No nation takes more precautions to ensure there's never targeting of civilians than the United States of America, from the boat strikes in the Caribbean--where every single strike is assessed -- to this campaign here...and frankly, that's a point that just isn't appreciated enough," Hegseth said. "We will investigate. Open source is not the place to determine what did or did not happen," he added.

"That's how terrorist regimes fight. They target civilians, we do not, and I can tell you this: This administration, and this Pentagon, focuses on that very, very closely," the War Secretary further said.

US Assessing Options to Secure Strait of Hormuz

The War Secretary was joined by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine. General Caine, during the briefing, stated that the US military is assessing options to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route disrupted by the conflict.

General Caine said that the Pentagon is exploring multiple strategies to protect shipping while carefully evaluating resources, command structures, and risk mitigation before presenting recommendations to the secretary and the president. "If tasked to escort, we'll look at the range of options to set the military conditions to be able to do that and then, like we always do with every potential mission, come to the secretary and the president with both: what are the resources required, what is the command and control required, and what are the risks and how do we mitigate those risks?" he said.

US Escalates Military Campaign Inside Iran

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its 11th day. The US Secretary of War also stated that "today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran", signalling a further escalation in the joint military operations against the Islamic Regime.

He stated that the United States military is intensifying its campaign, with more fighter jets, bombers and coordinated strikes planned. "Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran. The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence is more refined and better than ever," the War Secretary said.

Hegseth further stated that the US will continue its operations until its objectives are achieved, while asserting that the campaign is being carried out on Washington's own timeline. "We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated. But we do so on our timeline and at our choosing," he added. Despite the escalation in US military action, the War Secretary noted that Iran's missile response has declined in the last 24 hours.

Conflict Background and Iran's Leadership Transition

The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia after the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, following which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries. The US-Israel strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, announced the appointment of the late leader's son, 56-year-old cleric Mojtaba Khamenei, to the position. The leadership transition marks a significant moment in Iran's political history, as Mojtaba Khamenei becomes the third supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)