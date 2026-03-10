Crude Oil Prices Drop After Near $120 Spike As Global Leaders Move To Stabilise Markets
Global oil prices fell sharply on March 10 after a dramatic spike driven by fears of supply disruption from the Iran conflict. WTI crude dropped more than 10% to around $84 per barrel after briefly nearing $120.
Crude prices swing sharply after conflict fears
Global oil prices saw a dramatic fall on Tuesday after a sharp spike the previous day. WTI crude oil futures dropped more than 10 per cent to around $84 per barrel after briefly touching nearly $120 per barrel earlier, according to Trading Economics.
The sudden rise had been driven by fears that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East, one of the world’s most important energy producing regions. However, markets calmed after world leaders signalled they were ready to step in to prevent major supply disruptions.
Despite Tuesday’s drop, oil prices remain more than 50 per cent higher this year, reflecting ongoing worries about the stability of global energy supplies.
International agencies hold emergency talks
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said it had called an extraordinary meeting to closely study the situation in global energy markets.
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the meeting would review supply conditions and consider possible steps to stabilise markets if needed.
At the same time, G7 countries asked the agency to prepare plans for the possible release of emergency oil reserves. These reserves are strategic stockpiles kept by countries to be used during supply disruptions.
The goal of such measures is to prevent sudden shortages that could push prices even higher and hurt economies around the world.
US reassures markets over tanker safety
Markets were further reassured after US President Donald Trump said his administration was ready to take steps to keep oil flowing through global shipping routes.
Trump said the United States could waive certain oil-related sanctions to help stabilise supplies. He also announced that the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for crude oil.
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to global markets, and a large share of the world’s oil exports passes through this narrow waterway every day. Any disruption there could have a major impact on energy prices worldwide.
Trump also said he remained open to talks with Iran, signalling that diplomatic options were still possible.
Energy markets react to political signals
Oil prices reacted quickly to these announcements. After touching nearly $120 per barrel on Monday, crude prices dropped to around $92 and later fell further during trading.
Gas prices also moved lower, reflecting easing fears about immediate supply shortages.
Stock markets in Europe and Asia responded positively, with many indices rising as investors felt more confident about the energy outlook. However, US markets dipped slightly when trading began on Tuesday.
Concerns remain over Middle East supply
Even with the latest fall in prices, experts warn that the energy market remains highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East.
Several major oil producers in the region have already reduced production by millions of barrels per day, as the conflict continues to affect exports and shipping logistics.
The head of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, also warned that blocking the Strait of Hormuz could have “catastrophic consequences” for global energy supplies.
For now, markets are closely watching both military developments and diplomatic efforts, which could determine whether oil prices stabilise or rise again in the coming weeks.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.