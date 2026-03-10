Global oil prices saw a dramatic fall on Tuesday after a sharp spike the previous day. WTI crude oil futures dropped more than 10 per cent to around $84 per barrel after briefly touching nearly $120 per barrel earlier, according to Trading Economics.

The sudden rise had been driven by fears that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East, one of the world’s most important energy producing regions. However, markets calmed after world leaders signalled they were ready to step in to prevent major supply disruptions.

Despite Tuesday’s drop, oil prices remain more than 50 per cent higher this year, reflecting ongoing worries about the stability of global energy supplies.