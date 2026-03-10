Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Balendra Shah thanked PM Modi for his wishes on their electoral victory. Shah expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral ties and also congratulated India on its consecutive World Cup wins.

Balen Shah Thanks PM Modi, Hopes to Strengthen Ties

Nepal's Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes. Balen Shah also extended greetings to India for successfully winning the World Cup title for two consecutive times. In a post on X, Shah said, "Thank you for the good wishes, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my confidence that we will work together to further strengthen, deepen, and make more outcome-oriented the historic, close, and multi-dimensional relations existing between Nepal and India in the coming days. At the same time, I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Government of India and the Indian people for successfully winning the World Cup title for two consecutive times." https://x.com/ShahBalen/status/2031346926801899688?s=20

PM Modi Congratulates RSP Leaders

PM Modi on Monday congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the two countries. In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a warm telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Shah. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of the new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership. "Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said. "I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead," he added.

RSP's Electoral Performance

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has continued to maintain lead in the parliamentary vote count while it secures 125 seats under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) category. The newly formed party to which former Kathmandu Mayor and Rapper Balendra Shah is affiliated is leading the Proportionate Representation (PR) category as well. (ANI)