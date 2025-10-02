UK police suspect a terror motive after 2 people were killed and three seriously injured in a car and stabbing attack outside a Manchester synagogue. Armed officers shot the suspected attacker, who reportedly had suspicious items on his body.

Manchester, United Kingdom, witnessed a shocking attack on Thursday when a car and stabbing assault outside a busy synagogue left two people dead and three others seriously injured. The incident occurred as hundreds of worshippers gathered to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police declared a "major incident" around 9:30 am after receiving emergency calls reporting that a car had driven into pedestrians near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, followed by a knife attack.

Suspect shot by police after warnings

Police confirmed that firearms officers confronted the suspect and shot him after repeated warnings. Witnesses said the attacker ignored calls to surrender and was struck by police bullets after attempting to get up again following an initial shot.

Authorities believe the suspect is dead, but his condition could not be confirmed immediately because "suspicious items" were found strapped to his body. A bomb disposal unit was rushed to the scene, and a controlled explosion was later heard.

Victims and casualties confirmed

Police confirmed that two people died in the attack, while three others remain in serious condition in hospital after suffering both stabbing injuries and trauma from the vehicle impact. Worshippers inside the synagogue were kept indoors for safety before being evacuated once the area was declared secure.

Prime Minister and King Charles condemn the attack

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the assault as "horrific" and deeply troubling, especially on Yom Kippur. He cut short his trip to Denmark to return to London and chair an emergency security meeting.

Starmer said, "I am appalled by this terrible attack and will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe. The fact that this has taken place on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar makes it all the more horrific."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also issued a statement, saying they were "deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Security measures strengthened nationwide

Following the incident, additional police patrols have been deployed to synagogues across the country. Starmer confirmed that the UK government is treating the case as a possible terrorist incident and that security agencies are investigating the motive.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that monitors antisemitic incidents, said it was working closely with police and urged the Jewish community to remain alert but calm.

Israel’s embassy in the UK called the attack "abhorrent and deeply distressing," stressing that the safety of Jewish communities in Britain must be guaranteed.

Eyewitness accounts describe chaos

One eyewitness told the BBC that he saw the attacker being shot after ignoring police orders. "They gave him a couple of warnings, he didn’t listen, so they opened fire. He went down, then tried to get back up, and they shot him again," the witness said.

Video footage from the scene showed police shouting warnings to the public, urging them to stay back amid fears the suspect was carrying explosives.

Community leaders call for unity

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham praised the swift police response and the support of members of the public at the scene. He urged people not to speculate on social media and assured that the city would stand united.

MP Graham Stringer, representing the local area, highlighted that Manchester is home to both large Jewish and Muslim communities, where relations are generally good. He said it was important to ensure the attack does not damage community harmony.

Manchester's history of attacks

The city of Manchester has previously faced deadly terrorist attacks, most notably in May 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds.

The latest synagogue attack has once again placed Manchester in the spotlight, raising urgent questions about public safety, extremism, and the protection of religious communities.

Investigation underway

Police confirmed that counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation. Forensic teams are examining the crime scene, while the suspect’s identity and possible connections are being verified. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the attacker acted alone or had outside support.

The incident comes just days before the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 raids on Israel, which triggered a major conflict in Gaza. Officials have not linked the Manchester attack to international events but acknowledged that tensions may have influenced extremist actions.