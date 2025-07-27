Eleven people were injured in a seemingly random stabbing attack at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. A 42-year-old male suspect is in custody, and police say the victims were not targeted.

Washington: At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on Saturday, with police saying it appeared to be a random attack.

A 42-year-old male suspect was in custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a press conference.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

"The victims were not predetermined," Shea said, adding that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone and used a "folding knife."

Victims in Critical Condition

Six victims were in critical condition late Saturday, and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.

At least three of the victims were undergoing surgery, according to Shea. The victims included six men and five women.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was in touch with law enforcement regarding the "horrible news."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer said in an X post.

Eyewitness Describes Chaos

Eyewitness Julia Martell told The New York Times she heard screaming and saw a man with a knife running through the store's pharmacy section.

Martell said she saw the man shoving and stabbing people as he moved through the store.

The 30-year-old witness described seeing three people with stab wounds and "blood everywhere."

Shea said the stabbing spree initially started near the checkout area of the store.

"It is very uncommon for our area," he said of the violence, adding that citizens in the Walmart "assisted" in apprehending the suspect.

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination located on the shore of Lake Michigan.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said agents were providing “any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”