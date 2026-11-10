A man went on a demolition spree after driving an excavator into a government service centre in China's Shaanxi Province, smashing its entrance and wreaking havoc across several sections of the complex.

A man went on a demolition spree after driving an excavator into a government service centre in China's Shaanxi Province, smashing its entrance and wreaking havoc across several sections of the complex. The dramatic incident, which unfolded on November 9 at the Fengdong New City Government Service Centre in Xi'an's Xixian New Area, reportedly lasted nearly an hour.

Police have detained the 47-year-old suspect, while no injuries have been reported. Following the rampage, evacuation protocols were immediately activated, allowing government employees and members of the public to escape the premises safely, a worker at the centre told Chinese media.

Videos circulating on social media captured the excavator tearing through the entrance of the government administrative services building in Fengdong New City, located in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. The machine reportedly struck the entrance steps, the main signboard and glass doors of Building 1, leaving extensive damage.

At least six sections of the complex were reportedly affected.

A witness told local media that people were left terrified by the destruction. Despite the scale of the damage, some service counters reportedly resumed operations later that afternoon.

Possible motive behind attack

According to Al Jazeera, local media reports have linked the incident to an alleged dispute over unpaid compensation to villagers whose homes had been demolished.

However, authorities have not officially confirmed the suspected motive. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.