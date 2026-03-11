Indian students in Iran are leaving due to safety fears. The first group will cross into Armenia, with land routes via Armenia and Azerbaijan being offered. Many others are booking commercial flights to return to India, as authorities coordinate efforts.

Indian students studying in Iran have begun making arrangements to leave the country amid growing safety concerns, with the first batch expected to depart for the Armenia border on Thursday as evacuation plans gradually take shape.

Evacuation Plans and Routes

According to information shared with students, those enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBUMS) have been offered two evacuation routes -- either through Armenia or Azerbaijan. Authorities and student groups have been coordinating to ensure that those willing to leave can travel safely to the designated exit points.

Several students, however, have opted to return to India by commercial flights instead of crossing land borders immediately. A large number of them have booked Flydubai flights scheduled for March 15, March 16, and the following days, which will allow them to travel back home once they reach nearby international airports.

At Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, where 86 Indian medical students are currently pursuing their studies, local authorities have suggested a separate evacuation route to facilitate their movement. Under this plan, students can travel via Shiraz - Qom - Baku Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, from where they can board international flights to India.

Rising Anxiety and Calls for Help

The evacuation arrangements come amid rising anxiety among Indian students across different Iranian universities, many of whom have been closely monitoring the situation and seeking assistance from student organisations and public representatives.

Mohammad Momin Khan, President of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) J&K, said he has been receiving distress calls from Indian students enrolled at Golestan University of Medical Sciences, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences. According to him, many students have been urging authorities to arrange evacuation as they fear that conditions across the country may not be safe.

"Students are calling continuously and requesting evacuation as they believe no part of Iran is currently safe," Khan said, highlighting the concerns being expressed by students and their families back home. He also acknowledged the efforts of political representatives who have been in touch with students and coordinating assistance.

Political Support for Safe Return

Khan expressed gratitude to Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament, for extending support and helping raise the concerns of Indian students with the relevant authorities.

With several batches preparing to leave over the coming days, students and families are hoping that arrangements for safe passage and travel will continue to improve as more people seek to return to India. (ANI)