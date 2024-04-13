Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting: Not just Tesla, but Starlink network also to feature in talks - Report

Elon Musk's upcoming visit to India is set to unveil plans for Starlink satellite internet services and significant investments in Tesla, including a potential $2-3 billion investment in India and discussions with PM Narendra Modi and industry leaders. Musk aims to revolutionize connectivity and electric vehicle adoption, sparking anticipation for transformative changes in India's technology.

Tech magnate Elon Musk is gearing up for a significant visit to India, where he's scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unveil plans that could reshape the country's technological landscape. Musk, renowned for his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX, is expected to focus on two key initiatives: the launch of Starlink satellite internet services and substantial investments in Tesla's presence within India.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expedited the licensing process for Musk's Starlink satellite internet venture, indicating a willingness to fast-track regulatory approvals. Sources reveal that the DoT is finalizing a letter of intent (LoI) and trial spectrum allocation for Starlink's satellite communications services, a move aimed at facilitating seamless connectivity across India's diverse terrain, according to a report on TOI.



Musk's anticipated $2-3 billion investment in India is poised to encompass various ventures, including the establishment of Tesla's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant. Reports suggest that Tamil Nadu has presented an enticing proposal to Musk, positioning itself as an ideal location for Tesla's production facility. Additionally, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana have extended attractive offers to host Tesla's operations, highlighting the widespread interest in Musk's ventures across India.

During his visit, Musk is expected to engage with industry representatives and government officials to discuss the implementation of his ambitious plans. Notably, Musk's discussions with PM Modi will likely centre on the role of Starlink in bridging connectivity gaps in remote areas and facilitating communication in challenging environments. With Starlink's extensive satellite network, Musk aims to showcase the potential for transformative connectivity solutions in India and beyond.



Furthermore, Musk's interactions in India extend beyond Tesla, with reports indicating discussions with Reliance Industries for potential partnerships in establishing Tesla's manufacturing presence in the country. Musk's vision for electric vehicles in India aligns with his global ambitions, as he advocates for sustainable transportation solutions in the world's most populous country.

As preparations intensify for Musk's visit, anticipation builds around the transformative impact his initiatives could have on India's technology and automotive sectors. With Starlink poised to revolutionize internet access and Tesla's potential to drive the adoption of electric vehicles, Musk's presence in India signals a new era of innovation.