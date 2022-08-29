Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead

    The suspect then "laid in wait for those residents to come out and fired upon them," he said. The fire department arrived at the scene first to douse the fire, but had to retreat from the gunman upon arrival.

    As many as four people were killed and two were injured on Sunday after a man set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing in Houston, city Police chief Troy Finner has said. Addressing a press conference, the police chief informed that among the four killed was the suspect. The suspect was later killed by a Houston police officer.

    According to Finner, the victims were all men, and range in age from 40 to 60.

    "This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residents," Finner said during the press conference.

    The suspect then "laid in wait for those residents to come out and fired upon them," he said. The fire department arrived at the scene first to douse the fire, but had to retreat from the gunman upon arrival.

    "The suspect began to fire. I don't know if he was firing in their direction, but they had to take cover," Finner said. He also said that the suspect was a 40-year-old African American man who was dressed in all black.

    Earlier last week, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries in an apparent targeted shooting in Maryland, United States.

    Police said one victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. All of the victims are adult males. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle is a 4-door silver Lexus sedan.

    In a statement posted on Facebook, Baltimore said, "On August 24, 2022, at approximately 12.24 p.m., Northwest District officers were summoned to the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting."

    Prior to that a man set his car on fire and drove into a US Capitol barricade late at night, according to Fox News. The unidentified man reportedly fired a weapon indiscriminately and then shot himself.

