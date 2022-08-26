Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: viral video shows UK man with World's longest home-grown cucumber

    Amateur gardener Sebastian Suski has grown the longest cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches. Despite the severe hot summer in the United Kingdom, the man successfully broke the Guinness World Record.

    viral video shows UK man with World's longest home-grown cucumber - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    We all know that the exciting and incredible Guinness World Records (GWR) videos will amaze social media users. The prestigious platform registers a wide range of titles achieved by individuals worldwide, and the page regularly shares record-breaking videos and accomplishments on the Internet. 

    Also, the medium is famous for documenting some of the most remarkable instants in food history. From the most significant chicken nugget in the world to a woman smashing the world record by consuming the most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, the GWR page proved that Food is not just an item for survival. Over the years, the versatile platform has evolved to define creativity, emotion and passion. 

    Also Read: Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

    Recently, one more such record has been established in the field of food, and we believe it is pretty unusual and intriguing! A man identified as Sebastian Suski, a United Kingdom farmer, has supervised cultivating the longest cucumber in the world. According to sources, the man recognised for this record-breaking achievement is an amateur gardener living in Southampton, UK. The longest cucumber is a sample of Cucumis sativus, growing in a polytunnel at his allotment. 

    Amid extreme weather conditions and harsh summer in the United Kingdom, which will impact farm-grown produce, Sebastian managed to grow the unique crop and produced a whopping 113.4 centimetres long cucumber, surpassing the previous record by 6.4 centimetres.

    Guinness World Records Instagram handle shared this video, mentioning all the relevant details in the caption. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 13.7K likes and 125 comments. Social media users were surprised to witness the giant cucumber man carrying in his hand.

    This is not the first time a vegetable has broken the world record. A few months back, a series of vegetables became famous at a giant vegetable championship due to their unique size. An eggplant broke the record for being the heaviest eggplant during the event. It weighed 3.12 kilograms. Also, a 136-centimetre leek earned the title of longest leek.

    Also Read: Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Climate change: This US State all set to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035

    Climate change: This US State all set to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035

    Worlds most popular password manager LastPass was hacked; users' password safe - adt

    World's most popular password manager LastPass was hacked; users' password safe

    Watch Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murthy perform gau pooja in London video goes viral gcw

    Watch: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy perform ‘gau pooja’ in London, video goes viral

    'Its flu, not COVID-19', claims North Korea amid rise in fever cases AJR

    'Its flu, not COVID-19', claims North Korea amid rise in fever cases

    In touch with Russia over arrest of IS terrorist who planned to target high-profile Indian leader: MEA snt

    In touch with Russian authorities, says MEA on arrest of IS terrorist

    Recent Stories

    Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders exits from party AJR

    Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders exits from party

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor

    football uefa Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw live results arsenal manchester united roma lazio monaco union berlin snt

    Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

    Supertech twin tower demolition How will authorities contain the rubble gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: How will authorities contain the rubble?

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon