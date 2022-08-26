Watch: viral video shows UK man with World's longest home-grown cucumber

Amateur gardener Sebastian Suski has grown the longest cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches. Despite the severe hot summer in the United Kingdom, the man successfully broke the Guinness World Record.

We all know that the exciting and incredible Guinness World Records (GWR) videos will amaze social media users. The prestigious platform registers a wide range of titles achieved by individuals worldwide, and the page regularly shares record-breaking videos and accomplishments on the Internet.

Also, the medium is famous for documenting some of the most remarkable instants in food history. From the most significant chicken nugget in the world to a woman smashing the world record by consuming the most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, the GWR page proved that Food is not just an item for survival. Over the years, the versatile platform has evolved to define creativity, emotion and passion.

Also Read: Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

Recently, one more such record has been established in the field of food, and we believe it is pretty unusual and intriguing! A man identified as Sebastian Suski, a United Kingdom farmer, has supervised cultivating the longest cucumber in the world. According to sources, the man recognised for this record-breaking achievement is an amateur gardener living in Southampton, UK. The longest cucumber is a sample of Cucumis sativus, growing in a polytunnel at his allotment.

Amid extreme weather conditions and harsh summer in the United Kingdom, which will impact farm-grown produce, Sebastian managed to grow the unique crop and produced a whopping 113.4 centimetres long cucumber, surpassing the previous record by 6.4 centimetres.

Guinness World Records Instagram handle shared this video, mentioning all the relevant details in the caption. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 13.7K likes and 125 comments. Social media users were surprised to witness the giant cucumber man carrying in his hand.

This is not the first time a vegetable has broken the world record. A few months back, a series of vegetables became famous at a giant vegetable championship due to their unique size. An eggplant broke the record for being the heaviest eggplant during the event. It weighed 3.12 kilograms. Also, a 136-centimetre leek earned the title of longest leek.

Also Read: Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens