NASA's Moon mission starts on August 29: Here's all you need to know

An unmanned Artemis rocket is scheduled to make its first test flight on August 29. The Apollo programme was referenced in the choice of the name Artemis. In Greek mythology, Artemis was Apollo's twin sister and a goddess connected to the Moon.

NASA is all set to start Artemis programme to send people back to the Moon as a first step toward a future trip to Mars. The aim of Artemis is to land the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface.

It is reportedly said that an unmanned Artemis rocket is scheduled to make its first test flight on August 29. The Apollo programme was referenced in the choice of the name Artemis. In Greek mythology, Artemis was Apollo's twin sister and a goddess connected to the Moon.

Also read: SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

Artemis 1

The Orion crew capsule and the 322-foot Space Launch System rocket are being tested during Artemis 1. The blastoff will be launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida on August 29 at 6:03 PM Indian time (12:33 GMT).

On the flight, sensors-equipped mannequins will replace the crew members and measure the degrees of vibration, acceleration, and radiation. Before landing in the Pacific Ocean, Orion will orbit the Moon.

Artemis 2

This is a crew mission and is scheduled for 2024. Artemis 2 will orbit the Moon without making a surface landing, similar to Apollo 8. Before the year is over, the names of the crew's four members will be announced. One of them is likely to be a Canadian.

Also read: Watch: viral video shows UK man with World's longest home-grown cucumber

Artemis 3



Since Apollo 17 in December 1972, the Artemis 3 mission will be the first to send astronauts to the Moon. The southern pole of the Moon, where water in the form of ice has been discovered, will be the site of NASA's first crewed spaceship landing. Near the equator, Moon landings have previously taken place.

Gateway

A space station dubbed Gateway will be built as part of the Artemis programme and will orbit the Moon. The living quarters module and power and propulsion system are scheduled to launch by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the earliest in late 2024.

SpaceX

NASA has chosen Tesla CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX to construct the Moon lander. The shuttle from the Orion crew capsule to the lunar surface and back will be provided by SpaceX's Starship, which is still in development.