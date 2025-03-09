Tibet jolted by earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, depth of 10km; aftershocks likely

Tibet experienced a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on March 9, following two other recent tremors. The region's seismic activity is attributed to tectonic plate collisions, highlighting the need for earthquake preparedness.

ANI |Updated: Mar 9, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

Tibet, March 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/03/2025 02:30:20 IST, Lat: 28.05 N, Long: 88.16 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated in a post on X.


Earlier on Saturday, another earthquake occurred in the region, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale.
"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 08/03/2025 14:20:17 IST, Lat: 28.44 N, Long: 87.24 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated.


On March 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 04/03/2025 14:44:28 IST, Lat: 28.28 N, Long: 87.56 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated.


Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.
The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.


Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, noted Al Jazeera.

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and geophysicist, told Al Jazeera.

"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera. (ANI)

