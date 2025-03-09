Unidentified bikers ambush and kill key figure who aided ISI in Kulbhushan Jadhav abduction

Read Full Article



Unidentified gunmen shot dead Mufti Shah Mir, a suspected human and arms trafficker, in Turbat, Balochistan. Mir was accused of aiding Pakistan's ISI in kidnapping Indian businessman Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran.

Mir, a member of the Islamic fundamentalist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, was known for spreading religious extremism in Balochistan. He allegedly played a significant role in the abduction and extrajudicial killing of numerous Baloch youths.

Bikers ambushed Mir while leaving a mosque after night prayers. He was shot multiple times at point-blank range and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Sources suggest that Mir's killing may have been an internal conflict within the ISI.

He was accused of helping the ISI kidnap Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, from Iran in 2016. Jadhav was abducted by a group led by Mullah Omar Irani of Jaish al-Adl from the Iran-Pakistan border and handed over to the Pakistan army. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017, but the International Court of Justice stayed the execution.

Mir had survived two attempts on his life last year and had restricted his movements recently. Additionally, two other members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam were shot dead by bike-borne assailants last week.

Sources alleged that Mir provided intelligence about Baloch fighters to the Pakistani army and was involved in the murder of a teacher named Abdul Rauf in 2023 over alleged blasphemy.

