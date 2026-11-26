Teens in Legnica, Poland, reportedly rolled a 200 kg granite ball down renovated passage stairs on November 21, causing $7,700 in damage. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify all involved after six nearby teens denied involvement so far.

Mischievous Polish teens have made headlines after rolling a heavy 200 kg granite ball down freshly renovated underground passage stairs in Legnica, Poland, reportedly causing damage of $,700 (about INR 6.5 lakh) on Saturday, November 21.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), a group of young people was seen pushing the heavy granite sphere down the steps of a newly renovated underground passage in central Legnica. The 200-kg stone ball came crashing down the staircase, visibly damaging the freshly renovated steps.

After damaging the steps, the Polish teens reportedly fled the scene, apparently to avoid being caught or held responsible for the vandalism. Police later questioned six teenagers aged 15 and 16 who were found nearby.

Also Read: Swiss Man Sings Marathi Devotional Song At Zurich Station, Wins Indian Hearts

How Did Police Handle the Investigation in Legnica?

Legnica, which is a city in southwestern Poland's Lower Silesian Voivodeship, became a centre of national attention after a group of young people rolled the 200 kg granite ball down the freshly renovated underground passage stairs, prompting officers to stop six 15- and 16-year-olds nearby.

According to local reports, police officers and municipal guards were alerted after the city's CCTV operator spotted the incident. Although six teenagers aged 15 and 16 were questioned nearby, they denied involvement. In the CCTV footage, the faces of those involved were not clearly visible, making it difficult for investigators to identify the individuals responsible.

Reportedly, the Legnica Municipal Police secured the surveillance recordings and continued examining them as part of the investigation. The individuals responsible for damaging the newly renovated staircase could face legal consequences if identified.

Scroll to load tweet…

The initial investigations by Legnica Municipal Police revealed that six teenagers aged 15 and 16, who were questioned near the scene, denied involvement in the incident. A witness also failed to identify them as those responsible.

The cost of the newly renovated staircase was reportedly 31,000 Polish zloty, which roughly translates to $7,7000 or €7,300, making it a costly act of vandalism.

Efforts To Identify the Teens Behind the 200 kg Ball Stunt

Though it has been nearly a week since the Saturday, November 21 incident in Legnica, local police and municipal guards are still working to identify those behind the 200 kg granite ball stunt.

The incident reportedly happened in the Slowianski Square (Plac Slowianski) in central Legnica. The location is confirmed by local Polish reports. The Slowianski Square is known as one of the most important public spaces in Legnica and is located between the City Hall, the District Office, and the School of Economics.

It also features an underground pedestrian passage, which was recently renovated before a group of mischievous teens rolled the 200 kg granite ball down its stairs, causing visible damage to the newly refurbished steps. Costing approximately $7,600 in damages, the municipal authorities are now seeking to identify those responsible for the incident.

As efforts are reportedly underway to identify the teens, the police are continuing to examine the CCTV footage and gather evidence to establish the identities of those involved in the incident.

Also Read: This German Town Looks Like Harry Potter's Godric's Hollow, Here's Why It's Famous (WATCH)