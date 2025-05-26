Joseph Neumeyer, a US-German dual citizen, was arrested in New York after being deported from Israel for allegedly plotting a firebomb attack on the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

US: Joseph Neumeyer, a 28-year-old dual US-German citizen, was arrested at New York’s JFK Airport after being deported from Israel for allegedly planning a firebomb attack on the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. Authorities say Neumeyer attempted to use Molotov cocktails and made violent online threats targeting Americans and former President Donald Trump. His arrest follows the recent killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC.

Neumeyer was taken into custody on Sunday at John F. Kennedy Airport

According to the Justice Department, he arrived in Israel last month and visited the US Embassy in Tel Aviv last week. During an incident outside the embassy, Neumeyer confronted a security guard, spat on him, and tried to flee. During the altercation, he dropped a backpack that was later found to contain three improvised explosive devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails, designed to start fires when thrown. Israeli police tracked him down at his hotel and arrested him.

Neumeyer made violent online threats against Americans and Donald Trump

Social media posts by Neumeyer, cited by the Justice Department, include calls to “Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f--- the west.” He also allegedly threatened to assassinate Donald Trump in a separate post. Neumeyer claims on social media to be the founder and CEO of a company called Atlas Light Company, though the nature of the business remains unclear. His recent posts express anger towards the United States and Western governments.

Faces up to 20 years in prison for plotting firebomb attack on US Embassy

Neumeyer appeared in a New York court on Sunday and remains in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, “This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and threatening President Trump’s life.”

FBI Director Kash Patel condemned Neumeyer’s actions, stating, “This despicable and violent behaviour will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.”

The arrest comes just days after two staffers from the Israeli Embassy in Washington were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were attending an event when they were shot. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Witnesses reported Rodriguez shouted “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken into custody.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the shooting as a “horrifying antisemitic murder” during a call with President Trump the following day.