Malaysia's 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is being treated for a hip fracture after falling at his residence on Tuesday, an aide said. Mahathir has suffered health problems in recent years and was previously hospitalised for fatigue after a picnic celebration for his centenary in July.

He was taken conscious by ambulance to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur earlier Tuesday after the fall, aide Sufi Yusoff told AFP. In a statement issued later in the day, Sufi said "after medical assessment, it has been confirmed that Tun (Mahathir) suffered a fracture to the right hip".

The former premier "is expected to be admitted for the next few weeks for treatment and observation", Sufi added.

He fell while "transiting from one part of the balcony to the living room", according to the aide.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail prayed for Mahathir's recovery.

"Azizah and I pray for Tun's (Mahathir's) well-being and speedy recovery, God willing," Anwar said in a Facebook post.

Mahathir, Anwar's mentor turned political rival, has previously undergone bypass surgeries for heart problems.

He was prime minister from 1981 until 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.

He reached the age of 94 during his second stint and was the world's oldest elected leader at the time.

