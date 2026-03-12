Russia condemns a drone strike on the LNG carrier 'Arctic Metagaz' in the Mediterranean, calling it a terrorist attack. The vessel lost power and suffered a fire, but all 30 crew members were safely rescued after abandoning the ship.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has issued a stark condemnation following a drone strike on the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean Sea. The Spokesperson characterised the incident as a "gross violation of international law" with potentially "grave consequences."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Drone Strike

Detailing the specifics of the maritime strike, Zakharova stated that on March 3 at 04:25 a.m. local time, the vessel was targeted by "maritime and aerial drones in neutral waters in the central Mediterranean Sea." At the time of the attack, the ship was located 168 nautical miles south-east of the coast of Malta, carrying 100,000 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas and a crew of 30 Russian sailors. The strike caused the vessel to lose propulsion and electrical power, subsequently triggering a "fire and gas explosion on board."

Crew Rescue and Alleged Obstruction

Despite the critical nature of the emergency, the crew reportedly demonstrated "exceptional courage and composure," successfully evacuating the burning ship via lifeboat. Thanks to the crew's professional and coordinated actions, no casualties were reported. A search-and-rescue operation was quickly mobilised by nearby ships with Russian crews, one of which located the drifting lifeboat. By 8:30 pm that evening, all crew members were rescued by a tanker that came to their aid.

Zakharova pointed out that while the rescue was underway, "false reports appeared in Western media claiming that the vessel had 'caught fire on its own and sank as a result of the blaze'." The situation was further complicated by the fact that two crew members sustained serious burns during the fire, making their urgent evacuation necessary. However, the Spokesperson alleged that "Malta's maritime authorities refused to assist in this evacuation."

In the absence of European help, assistance was eventually provided by the maritime rescue service of Libya. A high-speed boat transported the injured sailors to a coastal hospital in the port of Benghazi.

Following four days of treatment and coordination with the Russian Embassy in Libya, the two sailors were flown back to Russia on March 10 via a special flight and admitted to hospital.

Moscow Brands Incident a 'War Crime'

Zakharova maintained that the nature of the strike leaves no room for ambiguity regarding its legality. She asserted that the incident was a "deliberate strike against a civilian target," which could have resulted in massive loss of life and environmental devastation. "In other words - a terrorist attack & a war crime," she noted.

Zakharova also expressed concern over the international response to the violence. She highlighted that the attack took place in close proximity to the shores of an EU member state, yet "no European country has so far condemned it," underscoring what Moscow views as a concerning silence from European nations. (ANI)