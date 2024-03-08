Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative

    In response to a surge in crime, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken decisive action, deploying over a thousand National Guard members to patrol subway stations across the city. The move aims to enhance public safety and address growing concerns about rising criminal activities in the metropolitan transit system.

    New York City subways have seen a sudden spike in national guards patrolling the underground metro stations and subways connecting to it. This comes amidst an increase in violence and crimes inside the tunnels and subways in New York City.

    The crime volume has reached pandemic levels and the subway stations have seen high-profile crimes unfolding recently. In February, a subway conductor was attacked during late nate by a stranger on his neck at a train station in Brooklyn prompting a quick hospital visit to counter the dangerous attack.

    In another incident, two commuters were attacked by a hammer in the Queen's station. A conductor was attacked unprovoked with a glass bottle as well. New York City Governor Kathy Hochul warned the attackers of the consequences but her warning fell on deaf ears as the subway violence continued into early March as well.

    Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said, “There’s a psychological impact, people worry they could be next, anxiety takes hold. And riding the subway, which would be part of your everyday life, is filled with stress and trepidation. These brazen heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated.”

    After the statement, hundreds of National Guards and state troops started to be deployed in the many subway stations. Hochul's plan involves 750 national guards and 250 state troops patrolling the New York subways. New York City has the highest subway stations taking the number to 472 which is more than any in the world.

