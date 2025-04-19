Ask AI Anything: We asked what to do when an earthquake strikes? ChatGPT said THIS
We asked ChatGPT, What to do when an earthquake strikes? and here's the response from the AI tool.
Published : Apr 19 2025, 01:10 PM
2 Min read
What to do when earthquake strikes?
When an earthquake strikes, your immediate goal is to protect yourself from injury. Here's what you should do during, immediately after, and in the hours that follow:
During the Earthquake: "Drop, Cover, and Hold On"
If You're Indoors:
- DROP to your hands and knees.
- COVER your head and neck under a sturdy table or desk (or with your arms if nothing is available).
- HOLD ON until the shaking stops.
- Stay away from windows, mirrors, and heavy furniture that could fall.
- Do NOT run outside — falling debris poses a huge risk.
If You're Outdoors:
- Move to an open area, away from buildings, streetlights, trees, and power lines.
- Drop to the ground and protect your head and neck.
If You're Driving:
- Pull over to a clear location and stop.
- Avoid bridges, overpasses, and underpasses.
- Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops.
Immediately After the Earthquake
- Check yourself and others for injuries.
- Watch for aftershocks — they can be as dangerous as the initial quake.
- If you're in a damaged building, get out carefully. Avoid elevators.
- Shut off gas/electricity if you suspect a leak or damage.
- Listen to emergency broadcasts via radio, mobile, or internet (if available).
- Avoid using the phone unless it's urgent — emergency lines need to stay open.
In the Hours/Days After
- Be prepared to evacuate if authorities say so.
- Gather essential supplies: water, food, flashlight, medicine, documents, cash, and phone power banks.
- Stay updated via official sources.
- Help neighbors, especially children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.
ChatGPT's advice
In times of sudden natural disasters like earthquakes, staying calm and knowing the right steps can make all the difference — and with AI tools like ChatGPT offering quick, reliable advice, being prepared has never been easier.
