An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan border on Saturday and the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 12:17 PM IST at a depth of 86 km beneath the surface. The epicentre was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area, a region prone to seismic activity due to tectonic movements.

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS wrote on X.

Visuals from Poonch, Kashmir showed fans swaying, people rushing out of a building moments after the ground began to shake.

As of publishing of this report, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from either side of the border.