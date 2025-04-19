synopsis

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan border on Saturday with the tremors felt in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR regions in India.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan border on Saturday and the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 12:17 PM IST at a depth of 86 km beneath the surface. The epicentre was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area, a region prone to seismic activity due to tectonic movements.

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS wrote on X.

Related Articles

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Myanmar, aftershocks suspected
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Myanmar, aftershocks suspected
J-K: Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.4 jolts Kishtwar
J-K: Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.4 jolts Kishtwar

 

Visuals from Poonch, Kashmir showed fans swaying, people rushing out of a building moments after the ground began to shake.

 

As of publishing of this report, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from either side of the border.

For latest News whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News Whatsapp channel by clicking here.For breaking news and more whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News on YouTube by clicking here.