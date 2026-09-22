Think you have what it takes to prove Bigfoot is real? Hard Mountain Dew is putting a whopping $1 million on the line for anyone who can produce convincing evidence of the legendary creature.

Hard Mountain Dew is putting a whopping $1 million on the line for anyone who can produce convincing evidence proving that Bigfoot is real. The alcoholic soft drink brand has launched its “Bigfoot Bounty” challenge, offering the massive cash prize to Sasquatch hunters who can meet a set of “rigorous” requirements and provide what it calls “irrefutable” evidence of the elusive cryptid.

The contest’s requirements is a “photobomb” picture of Bigfoot, along with a collection of forensic evidence that could potentially prove the creature’s existence. Entries will reportedly be assessed by “Bigfoot expert” Bryce Johnson.

Hard Mountain Dew said contestants must submit Bigfoot footprints, handprints and a tuft of the creature’s hair. They will also need to provide both audio and photographic evidence to qualify for a shot at the million-dollar jackpot.

The contest is open only to participants aged 21 and above and will run until November 30. Hard Mountain Dew said the timing was deliberate, claiming it coincides with the period when Bigfoot sightings are expected to peak.

“As temperatures cool, more adventurists head outdoors, while increased wildlife activity and soft, moisture-rich ground create ideal conditions for spotting and preserving tracks of Bigfoot,” the company said.

And even hunters who fail to meet the stringent requirements for the grand prize could still walk away with something. According to the company, participants who submit some credible evidence but fall short of the contest’s standards will receive a cash prize equivalent to a pack of Hard Mountain Dew.

“Even if no one claims the full Bigfoot Bounty, the brand is proving it had the guts to put real money behind the myth,” Hard Mountain Dew said.