Brazilian President Lula arrived in New Delhi on a State visit with a focus on strengthening ties and discussing AI. He will attend the India AI Impact Summit and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to review the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday greeted India with a warm "Namaste" upon his arrival in the national capital on a State visit, which he said carries an important agenda focused on strengthening bilateral ties and discussing the future of artificial intelligence globally.

In a post on X after landing in India, President Lula said, "Namaste, India! I've arrived for another visit with an important agenda: strengthening ties, deepening partnerships, and discussing the future of artificial intelligence in the world. We continue working to build more cooperation, innovation, and opportunities between our countries."

Focus on AI and Bilateral Cooperation

Lula's visit is expected to focus on expanding cooperation across key sectors, including technology, innovation, trade and global governance. He also emphasised artificial intelligence (AI), as he will be attending the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which signals growing collaboration among emerging economies on shaping the future of digital transformation and responsible AI development.

Official Engagements and Bilateral Talks

He is scheduled hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in India-AI Impact Summit, underscoring the growing cooperation between India and Brazil in emerging technologies and digital innovation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Brazilian President was warmly received upon arrival by Minister of State in the MEA, Pabitra Margherita, marking the beginning of his official engagements in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Lula to review the full spectrum of India-Brazil ties. "President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Lula has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was warmly received by Minister of State Pabitra Margherita. During his visit, President Lula will be participating in the India-AI Impact Summit. PM Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral meeting with President Lula," the post read.

Strengthening the Strategic Partnership

The MEA further stated that India and Brazil share a close, multifaceted relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership, rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to inclusive growth. "India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values and commitment to inclusive growth. President Lula's visit will impart strong momentum to India-Brazil partnership," it added.

Ahead of his arrival in New Delhi, President Lula said that he is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi and during his time here, he will be discussing "new opportunities for cooperation" between the two nations with the Prime Minister.

Lula is being accompanied by a delegation of Brazilian business leaders. He will be in India from February 18 to 22. (ANI)