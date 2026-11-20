Almost a year after the tragic December 2025 terror attack at Bondi Beach, two heroic first responders have turned their shared trauma into a beautiful love story. James McIntosh and Alexandra Edmondson returned to the same beachside scene to tie the knot in a deeply moving ceremony.

Almost a year after a terror attack at Bondi Beach in December 2025, the two heroic responders, James McIntosh and Alexandra Edmondson, have turned tragedy into a celebration of love returning by returning to the same scene to tie the knot in Sydney on Friday, November 20.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), McIntosh and Edmondson were seen exchanging wedding vows in an outdoor ceremony at Archer Park, overlooking North Bondi Beach, near the spot where they had helped victims of the December 14, 2025, terror attack.

Reportedly, 200 guests were in attendance for what was an emotional, community-filled celebration overlooking the coast, which became the centre of global attention following the terror attack on a Hanukkah celebration near Bondi Beach.

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How Did Tragedy Turn into Love for First Responders to Bondi Attack?

Bondi Beach, which is located in Sydney's eastern suburbs, was the backdrop of a terror attack on December 14, 2025, when gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration, claiming the lives of 15 people, most of whom were members of Sydney’s Jewish community who had gathered for the annual festive event, leaving dozens wounded and injured.

At the same time, James McIntosh and Alexandra Edmondson were nearby, having just completed an eight-week life-saving and resuscitation course at the local surf club, and they quickly stepped forward to help treat injured victims as events unfolded near the beachfront.

According to a report by Now to Love, on the night of the attack, McIntosh and Edmondson were meeting a friend to celebrate the latter’s Master’s degree when they heard gunshots. They immediately rushed to help the injured, administering first aid and assisting with their evacuation to hospital.

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Following the terror attack, James McIntosh and Alexandra Edmondson attended debriefing sessions together and supported each other as they dealt with the traumatic experience. Their shared bond gradually developed into a romantic relationship, and they got engaged during a holiday to Mexico in February 2026.

Almost a year later, the first responders to the Bondi terror attack returned to the same beachside location where they had helped victims to exchange wedding vows. Their marriage was officiated by Rabbi Levi Wolff of Central Synagogue Sydney, who conducted the ceremony in the Noahide tradition, which brings together people of different faiths through shared values.

‘It was Incredible’

Following the ceremony, where the Bondi Beach area became the setting for a deeply moving celebration attended by survivors, victims’ families, surf lifesavers, and loved ones, newlyweds Alexandra Edmondson and James McIntosh expressed their joy over reclaiming the coastline after tragedy.

Edmondson described the day as ‘incredible’, saying the wedding had exceeded her expectations, particularly given the fact that they were able to celebrate their love at the same location where they had helped save lives during the terror attack. She also spoke about the couple’s decision to conduct the wedding in the Noahide tradition despite neither of them being Jewish.

“It was incredible. It’s been more than what I was expecting. It was beautiful.” Alexandra, as quoted by The Sydney Herald.

“I think [Judaism] has one of the most beautiful value systems - they do life, family, and community so well,” she added.

Meanwhile, the couple plans to attend memorial events in Bondi next month and take their honeymoon early next year, after which they hope to start a family.

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