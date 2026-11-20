A woman reached at her boyfriend's house in UP with drums, a wedding garland and her family after learning he was marrying someone else. She claimed Merchant Navy employee Ankush promised to marry her during their relationship since 2016.

A woman from Dehradun, Uttarakhand arrived at her alleged boyfriend's house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district with drums and a wedding garland after learning that he was preparing to marry another woman. Accompanied by her family, she reached his home in Ailum town and insisted that he marry her, triggering a heated confrontation between the two families. The woman, identified as Sonia, claimed that she had been in a relationship with Ankush, a resident of Ailum, since 2016. She alleged that he had promised to marry her but stopped communicating with her a few years later. The incident came to light as preparations were underway for Ankush's wedding, with his marriage procession scheduled to leave for Delhi on November 21.

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Woman arrives with drums and wedding garland

According to Sonia, she and Ankush had been in a relationship for several years, but he suddenly stopped speaking to her after 2019. She alleged that he also changed his mobile number, leaving her unable to contact him.

Sonia said she was distressed after losing contact with him and subsequently filed a police case against Ankush at a police station in Dehradun.

She further claimed that after the case was registered, Ankush visited her home and assured her that he would marry her. This gave her hope that they would eventually get married. However, she alleged that he once again stopped communicating with her.

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Sonia recently learnt that Ankush was preparing to marry another woman. With his wedding approaching, she travelled from Dehradun to Ailum with her family, drums and a wedding garland.

She reached Ankush's house and insisted that he fulfil his alleged promise of marriage. Her arrival attracted the attention of local residents, and a crowd gathered outside the house as the situation escalated.

Police take woman and family to police post

The confrontation soon turned into a heated exchange between Sonia's family and Ankush's relatives. Sonia remained firm in her demand to marry him, while the two families argued outside the house.

Following information about the commotion, police reached the spot and intervened to control the situation. Officers subsequently took Sonia and her family members to the police post to gather details about the matter.

Sonia is BSc graduate, Ankush works in Merchant Navy

Sonia said she had completed a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree, while Ankush works in the Merchant Navy.

She maintained that their relationship began in 2016 and that he had promised to marry her. However, the allegations made by Sonia have not been independently established.

Meanwhile, wedding preparations were continuing at Ankush's home, with his marriage scheduled for November 21.