The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for the immediate release of journalist Shahid Maitla, detained by Pakistani authorities over alleged cybercrime, urging an end to the misuse of laws meant to silence journalists.

CPJ Calls For Release of Journalist Shahid Maitla Amid NCCIA Arrest

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Pakistani authorities to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Shahid Maitla, drop all cybercrime charges against him and ensure his safety, expressing concern over his proposed transfer to Balochistan.

According to a CPJ report, Maitla, a former television anchor and currently the managing editor of Bloom Pakistan Digital, was taken from a restaurant in Islamabad on the evening of November 17 by unidentified individuals in uniform and plain clothes and moved to an undisclosed location. Hours later, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) announced that he had been detained in connection with a case registered in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The report said Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a Balochistan politician who served as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister in 2023 and 2024, told Urdu-language news outlet Independent Urdu that he had filed a complaint against Maitla over social media posts alleging his involvement in corruption.

During a court hearing on November 18, Maitla's lawyer, Habib Hanzala, argued that his client's detention was illegal, stating that the Islamabad High Court had already granted him pre-arrest bail in connection with the dispute, which had begun several months earlier. According to CPJ, the court granted the NCCIA two days to transfer Maitla to Quetta, rejecting the agency's request for a seven-day transit remand. Hanzala also expressed concerns about the journalist's safety in southwestern Balochistan, citing threats linked to Maitla's social media criticism of the banned separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has intensified its attacks in the region this year.

CPJ Afghanistan and Pakistan Representative Waliullah Rahmani criticised the journalist's detention and proposed transfer, describing the incident as a disregard for due process and press freedom. He called on Pakistani authorities to release Maitla unconditionally, guarantee his safety while in state custody and stop using cybercrime legislation to intimidate journalists. The organisation also raised concerns over the use of Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), under which the case against Maitla was registered. According to CPJ, the legislation has been widely misused to silence journalists across the country. The report cited the September 6 detention of journalist Muhammad Bilal Ghauri, who disappeared from his Islamabad residence before the NCCIA announced his detention under PECA. CPJ further stated that the NCCIA had not responded to its text message seeking comment on Maitla's detention. The organisation reiterated its demand for Maitla's immediate release, the withdrawal of cybercrime charges and guarantees for his personal safety, highlighting broader concerns over the treatment of journalists and press freedom in Pakistan.