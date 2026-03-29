The 'Lotus Roots' art project featuring 20 Indian & Sri Lankan women artists opened in Colombo. Sri Lankan artisans are also in New Delhi for the Bharat Tribes Fest. Meanwhile, India supplied 38,000 MT of fuel to Sri Lanka amid a regional crisis.

India-Sri Lanka Cultural Exchange Flourishes

The Lotus Roots- India -Sri Lanka Artist Project was inaugurated in Colombo by the Head of Chancery, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, which saw the exhibition of masterpieces of contemporary art by 10 Indian and 10 Sri Lankan women artists.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian High Commission said the exhibition is supported by the India Sri Lanka Foundation and open to public from Sunday onwards at Shoppes level, Cinnamon Life City of Dreams. Lotus Roots- India-Sri Lanka Artist Project, was inaugurated in Colombo by the Head of Chancery at @IndiainSL. Supported by the India Sri Lanka Foundation, the exhibition showcases masterpieces of contemporary art by 10 Indian and 10 Sri Lankan women artists. The exhibition is… pic.twitter.com/Qj5rnkNKPM — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) March 29, 2026 Lotus Roots- India-Sri Lanka Artist Project🇮🇳🤝🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/VlOtu7MMlR — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) March 29, 2026

In another post on X, the High Commission also shared that Sri Lankan artisans from the National Crafts Council are participating in the Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 in New Delhi, which will run up till April 5. The High Commission said that the Sri Lankan artisans are showcasing the country's rich heritage in the International Pavilion with Dumbara weaving, mask carving and lacquer craft. Sri Lankan artisans from the National Crafts Council 🇱🇰 are participating in the Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 in New Delhi 🇮🇳 (17 Mar- 5 Apr). Representing Traditional Art, Dumbara weaving, Mask carving & Lacquer craft, they are showcasing Sri Lanka’s rich heritage in the… pic.twitter.com/FLghMYYaHD — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) March 29, 2026

India Extends Fuel Support Amid Regional Crisis

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday expressed his gratitude towards India for its support in sending fuel to the country. Dissanayake said that 38,000MT of fuel arrived in Colombo on Sunday amid the West Asia crisis. In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India's swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call today from the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said on March 24.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure in the interest of the whole world. The two leaders reviewed progress on various initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.

Prime Minister reiterated India's firm commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges in line with India's Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR Vision. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch, the statement concluded.

The outreach to Colombo is particularly significant as several neighbouring nations have reportedly sought additional fuel supplies from India to manage energy shortages resulting from the crisis. (ANI)